DefJam India unleashes ‘Sambar’

DefJam India is proud to announce the release of “Sambar,” a groundbreaking trap anthem that brings together the formidable talents of ThirumaLi, Fiji, Dabzee, and producer Thudwiser. Recorded in the heart of Southern India’s vibrant rap scene, Ernakulam, Kerala, “Sambar” is set to revolutionize the Indian Hip-Hop landscape with its unique blend of Hip Hop, traditional Kerala folk instruments, and the unapologetic verses of three trailblazing artists.

“Sambar” showcases the synergy of marquee Malayali emcees ThirumaLi, Fejo, and Dabzee as they go back and forth, delivering their most flagrant verses yet. Produced by the iconic Malayali Hip-Hop producer Thudwiser, the track is a vivid example of Kerala’s prolific new sound, led by the artists themselves.

Thudwiser’s production in “Sambar” intricately weaves together the provocative traces of Hip-Hop with the rich tapestry of Kerala’s folk instruments, creating a sonic experience that is both innovative and deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the region. As the artists navigate the beats, “Sambar” emerges as a genre-defying trap banger that pushes the boundaries of Indian Hip-Hop.

Stating his excitement for the song, ThirumaLi (Vishnu MS) stated, ” ‘Sambar’ is not just a song; it’s a joint creation of all these talented artists who have put their hearts into it. The moment you will listen to the song, you will experience how each artist has put forth his expertise.”

“We’ve stirred together the flavors of Malayali rap and the rich traditions of Kerala. It gives me immense pride to bring forth such a dynamic collaboration with my rap brothers and I am extremely excited for our listeners to hear it,” said Dabzee (Fazil).

“A decade in the game, and ‘Sambar’ feels like a milestone. Collaborating with ThirumaLi, Dabzee, and Thudwiser on this track allowed us to showcase the evolution of Southern Indian Hip-Hop. This is surely going to be a hit. Fingers crossed!” stated Fejo (Febin Joseph).

“Producing ‘Sambar’ was about marrying the old and the new. Hip-Hop meets Kerala’s folk instruments, creating a sonic landscape that reflects the diversity of our musical heritage. It was indeed challenging for us but we did our best to bring out the best flavour of both the styles,” added Thudwiser (Producer).