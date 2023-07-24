scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Eric Nam releases new version of ‘House on a Hill’ feat. Em Beihold

Singer-songwriter, and actor Eric Nam has released a new version of 'House on a Hill' featuring platinum-certified singer-songwriter Em Beihold.

By Editorial Desk
Eric Nam releases new version of 'House on a Hill' feat. Em Beihold
Eric Nam

Korean-American entertainer, singer-songwriter, and actor Eric Nam has released a new version of “House on a Hill”, which features platinum-certified singer-songwriter Em Beihold. On this version of the single, Eric teams up with Em Beihold to continue his exploration of happiness, fulfillment and success.

The collaboration arrives as Em has quickly made a name for herself with the success of her viral hit single, “Numb Little Bug”, and her duet version of Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You”, achieving north of 1 billion streams. The track follows the original single release from last month, which was met with critical praise and included on Rolling Stone’s “Songs You Need To Know” list.

“House on a Hill” serves as the title track and gives fans a first taste of what to expect from his forthcoming new album ‘House on a Hill’, out September 8th. The album will include productions from UK-based artists, HONNE and Oh Wonder, and longtime collaborator & producer Rabitt musically supervising the album.

“House on a Hill” will mark Eric’s return to the global pop stage with his first original material since his last album ‘There And Back Again’ (2022). Anchored by hit singles “Lost On Me”, “Any Other Way” and “I Don’t Know You Anymore”, the album debuted at #3 on the US Spotify chart, #7 on the UK Spotify chart, and peaked at #22 on Billboard Top Album Sales. Cumulatively, Eric has surpassed 1 billion streams globally, with 2.5M+ followers on Spotify.

After the release of his 2022 album ‘There And Back Again’, Eric embarked on a sold-out world tour which hit North America, the UK, Australia, New Zealand as well as Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea and the Philippines. Due to phenomenal demand and numerous sell-outs, several venues were upgraded and additional dates were added.

Named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year and Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, the multifaceted musician, actor and television personality Eric Nam is one of the most successful Korean-American figures of recent times, having built what GQ calls “one of the most varied and entrepreneurial legacies in the K-Pop scene.”

With 2.5M+ monthly listeners and 4.54M+ followers on Instagram, Eric has amassed over 1B streams on Spotify and most recently headlined a sold-out world tour playing 59 headline shows across 54 cities including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, London and Melbourne.

In addition to music, Eric is a co-founder and creative director at DIVE Studios, the world’s leading AAPI and K-pop focused media company with multiple award-winning podcasts, and Mindset, a mental health and wellness platform for Gen Z audiences. Eric will soon make his acting debut as the lead in the psychological thriller Transplant.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Late Pablo Solari strike rescues point for River Plate
Next article
Har Har Mahadev: Sachet-Parampara Unleash a New Devotional Anthem with a Contemporary Twist
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in Group G thriller

News

Selena Gomez leaves restaurant barefoot, carries shoes in her hands after 31st b'day dinner

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out interface improvements aligned with Material Design 3

Technology

Swiggy initiates 2nd tranche of ESOP liquidity totalling $50 mn

News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh

News

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

Sports

They will regret the fact that they declared at Edgbaston: Ponting pinpoints tactical failure that lost England the Ashes

News

Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoying a movie date; Have Lovebirds gotten the green signal from their parents

News

Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil unite for ‘Barkha’

News

Suvinder Vicky opens up on exploring depts of love as Balbir in 'Kohrra'

News

Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

News

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

News

Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US