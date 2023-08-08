scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

'Genda Phool’ hitmaker duo Badshah-Payal Dev team up again for 'Gone Girl'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Indian rapper Badshah, who is known for songs like ‘Jugnu’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and several others, has released his new single titled, ‘Gone Girl’.

With the song, the rapper revisits the essence of his quintessential old school commercial soundscape.

The song features singer-songwriter Payal Dev, marking another successful collaboration for the dynamic duo, known for their hits like ‘Genda Phool,’ ‘Issa Vibe,’ and ‘Tauba’.

‘Gone Girl’ is laced with a lively tune, thumping beats, pop-forward vocals, and an infectious energy.

Speaking about the single, Badshah shared, “It’s great to team up with Payal Dev once again on ‘Gone Girl’. This upbeat single is an ode to my musical history and sets the tone of what I want to achieve with my upcoming releases: going back to my roots.”

“I am grateful for the love and support of my fans, who have been my day ones throughout this incredible journey and ‘Gone Girl’ is my way of thanking them. Get ready to experience the ‘B’ in banger,” he added.

The music video of the song has been directed by Manish Shunty, and features upcoming South Indian actress Sakshi Vaidya, whose alluring on-screen presence ignites the screen. The evocative artwork, created by visual artist Farooq Got Art, showcases a badass woman adorned in traditional jewels.

The song has been released under the label of Universal Music India.

–IANS

aa/prw

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zeenat Aman shares throwback pics, calls Dharmendra 'favourite co-star'
Next article
Athletics: Medals for World Championships Budapest 2023 unveiled
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp enables screen sharing during video calls

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt details her transition from acting to movie production

Sports

He worked hard to send me to cricket academy: Tilak Verma recounts father's sacrifices after international debut

News

BTS sensation V to release solo album 'Layover' on September 8

News

Jayati Narula: Director Gul Khan treated 'Aashiqana' series like her baby

Technology

India ranks 6th in South Asia region for Internet Resilience

Sports

Women's World Cup: Colombia make football history by moving into last 8

Technology

Brain’s appetite control centre different in overweight, obese people

Sports

Athletics: Medals for World Championships Budapest 2023 unveiled

Fashion and Lifestyle

Zeenat Aman shares throwback pics, calls Dharmendra 'favourite co-star'

News

10 years of 'Chennai Express': Deepika says it took a while for her to find Meenamma

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Sadaoui's hat-trick helps FC Goa start season with 6-0 win over Shillong Lajong

Technology

Upcoming Ola EV images leaked, furious Bhavish Aggarwal demands apology

Technology

Antarctic to see severe ocean heat waves, ice loss as world warms: Study

Technology

B'luru auto driver accepts 2 rides at same time on different apps

News

‘Pushpa Impossible’ interacts with women at SEWA Academy

Sports

Asian Games: Indian men's hockey team to start off against Uzbekistan; Women to face Singapore in opener

News

Amitabh Bachchan shares witty post in response to name change of Twitter to X

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US