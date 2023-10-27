Singer Harrdy Sandhu gears up for his first ever all-India tour ‘In My Feelings’

Coming in as great news for all Harrdy Sandhu fans, the versatile singer-actor who’s known for his chart-topping music is all set to embark on his first-ever all-India tour titled ‘In My Feelings’.

The highly awaited musical tour will cover various cities across India with Delhi as the first stop followed by Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune and Bhubaneswar in November and December 2023.

Speaking of ‘In My Feelings’, the tour’s first stop is Delhi-NCR and the event is scheduled to take place on November 18, right after the festive season, setting the perfect mood for the year-end.

The show is expected to feature special hydraulic effects in Harrdy Sandhu’s performance, along with multiple backup dancers, promising a unique experience for the audience.

Talking about his tour, Harrdy Sandhu said, “I’m excited to kick start my first ever all-India tour. It was long due and I’m happy to finally do it at such an interesting juncture of my career. We are covering different cities pan-India, starting from Delhi, I’m looking forward to it as it will allow me to meet my fans and experience their abundant love.”

On the work front, Harrdy Sandhu recently unveiled his new EP titled ‘Pleasures’ which has a total of five songs and has been receiving much love from the audiences.