scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Pink Floyd marks 6 yrs of lead guitarist David Gilmour’s performance in Pompeii ruins

By Agency News Desk

London, July 8 (IANS) Legendary progressive rock band Pink Floyd’s lead guitarist and guitar icon David Gilmour and his band held a highly acclaimed performance in the Pompeii ruins in 2017 which was a part of his ‘Live at Pompeii’ live album.

To mark six years of that concert, Pink Floyd took to social media to celebrate it.

Posting pictures of Gilmour’s ‘Live at Pompeii’ album, Pink Floyd captioned: “It has been six years since David Gilmour and his band played two magical nights straight in Pompeii, in the historic ruins. A recording of the shows in the ancient amphitheatre, ‘Live at Pompeii’ was released. Were any of you fortunate enough to have attended either night?”

The album was a massive success and contained several Pink Floyd classics such as ‘High Hopes’, ‘Time’, ‘Great Gig in the Sky’, ‘Money’, ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’.

It also included some of the lesser known Pink Floyd tracks such as ‘Sorrow’ and several of Gilmour’s own solo tracks such as ‘Rattle That Lock’ and ‘Faces of Stone’.

An integral part of Pink Floyd, David Gilmour is considered a guitar legend and is renowned for his more artsy, slow, psychedelic and melodic playing style, which a lot of musicians refer to as ‘feel’. Gilmour’s playing style has inspired countless rock and metal guitarists.

Pink Floyd were noted for their artistic, psychedelic and mellow sound and are considered one of the pioneers of progressive rock alongside bands such as King Crimson, Rush, Genesis and Hawkwind. One of the best selling artists of all time, Pink Floyd have sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

–IANS

anv/aa/khz

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bruce Springsteen opens up on first marriage, says he dealt with separation ‘abysmally’
Next article
Tom Cruise speaks Hindi, leaves fans pleasantly surprised with his fluency
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun Dhawan says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

News

Varun, Janhvi's 'Bawaal' trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle of history

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US