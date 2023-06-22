scorecardresearch
Get ready to groove to the irresistible beats of Punjabi pop sensation Sukhe’s new track ‘Jogi’. Out now on T-Series

Punjabi Pop Star Sukhe is all set to ignite the dance floor with the electrifying track 'Jogi' produced by Bhushan Kumar.

By Editorial Desk
Punjabi Pop Star Sukhe is all set to ignite the dance floor with the electrifying track ‘Jogi’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. Composed and penned by Naagi, and beats produced by by Mnltx ‘Jogi’ is a fusion of captivating melodies and infectious rhythms. Directed by the talented Amanninder Singh, this vibrant song takes you on a musical journey through the mesmerizing elements of Dubai, from scenic desserts to pulsating dance floors and exclusive clubs.

With Sukhe’s signature musical flair and swag, ‘Jogi’ is guaranteed to make you move. What sets this track apart is the intriguing use of a sample from Romey Gills’ popular song “Jogiya,” adding a nostalgic touch that fans are sure to appreciate.

Says Sukhe, “I’m thrilled to present ‘Jogi’ to my amazing supporters. This track is a perfect blend of energy, rhythm, and style, designed to make everyone hit the dance floor. Get ready to groove like never before!”

Says Mnltx, “We wanted to create a sound that combines the best of Punjabi pop with a modern twist, and I believe we have achieved just that. Written by the talented Nagii, “Jogi” brings together the creative genius of Sukhe along with a masterful composition.”

Adds Naagi, “We hope the lyrics resonate with listeners and enhance the experience of this infectious track.”

Adds director Amanninder Singh, “From the breathtaking landscapes of the desert to the pulsating energy of the dance floor and the exclusivity of a private club – we captured it all to elevate the overall experience of the track.”

Sukhe’s Jogi is produced by T-Series. With music and lyrics by Naagi, beats produced by by Mnltx, the song featuring Sukhe and directed by Amanninder Singh is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
