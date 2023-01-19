scorecardresearch
Stebin Ben on 'Tum Mile': Feel fortunate about rendering my own version of timeless melody

Stebin Ben has released his own version of the romantic track, 'Tum Mile Dil Khile' from the 1994 film 'Criminal', originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

By News Bureau

Popular singer Stebin Ben has released his own version of the romantic track, ‘Tum Mile Dil Khile’ from the 1994 film ‘Criminal’, originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. He said that this is one of the most loved songs and he enjoyed recreating the track.

Stebin has collaborated with singer Asees Kaur for the first time for the track and he shared about it, saying: “‘Tu Mile’ is a treasured classic, which continues to find its place in our playlists even decades after its release, and truly one of my favourite romantic songs.”

“For years, I’ve performed the song at various shows and the love I’ve received for it has been overwhelming, so when I was offered the opportunity to recreate ‘Tu Mile, I was elated.”

“I feel extremely fortunate to be able to render my own version to the timeless melody, and had a blast shooting for it. I am excited for the audience to hear the same,” added the singer known for his singles such as ‘Rula Ke Gaya Ishq’, ‘Mera Mehboob’, among others.

Asees also talked about the song and working with Stebin: “This is one of my most fun collaborations because we planned it all in one of the insta live Stebin was doing. This is my first collaboration with him and I am super excited for this iconic song.”

The song stars Larissa Bonesi along with Stebin, sung by Stebin and Asees and has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. It is produced by Dharma 2.0.

