Angira Dhar becomes IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year

IMDb presented an IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award to Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo star Angira Dhar. The award recognises stars who are strong performers on the IMDb exclusive rankings and Popular Indian Celebrities feature on the IMDb app. Angira, thrilled with the award, spoke about the career-defining moments in her acting journey so far.

Talking about Love Per Square Foot co-star Vicky Kaushal, Dhar said, “If I had to pick one thing to share about Vicky on Love Per Square Foot, it would be the fact that he is a very collaborative actor. He is extremely perceptive and understands the other actor’s energies, and we aligned instantly. That’s what blew my mind. Every day on set, he would always bring his A-game.”

Revealing one thing people do not know about Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Dhar commented, “It is one of the very few sets with an extremely inclusive atmosphere. Everyone was given enough power and respect. A project looks the way it looks because of how people make it happen – with love and extreme kindness for each other. That’s what Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo did. It brought everyone together.”

In between choosing whether she would go without acting or go without speaking to her girlfriends for a year, Dhar picked the latter, “Going without talking to my girlfriends for a year because I have the best girlfriends in the world, and they understand how much I love doing what I do. They are always supporting me in my good times and my bad times. So if I am away for a year, they will miss me, but they will also love me and understand that I have a career to uphold.”

About beginning her career with Beg Borrow Steal, Dhar revealed, “My career actually did not start with Beg Borrow Steal. That was a show I did for friends because I was on the production side of things before I started acting. My friends producing the show approached me and thought getting me on as an anchor would be fun. Technically Bang Baaja Baraat was my first ever long-format fiction series.”