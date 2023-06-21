scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan as dogla insaan

Avinash nominated Abhishek and called him dogla insaan in Bigg Boss OTT 2

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan as dogla insaan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan as dogla insaan

Actresses Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar, television actor Avinash Sachdev, and astrologer Bebika Dhurve have been nominated for eviction in the first week of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, streaming on JioCinema from June 17.

On Monday evening, Bigg Boss organised the first ever nomination process of this season. According to the live feed of the show, the housemates were lined up in the garden area and asked to nominate fellow contestants. Bebika, Jiya, Palak and Avinash received the most votes.

Avinash nominated Abhishek and called him dogla insaan.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Yoga helps Shilpa Shetty stay calm focused, weight training does the trick for strength
This May Also Interest You
News

Yoga helps Shilpa Shetty stay calm focused, weight training does the trick for strength

Health & Lifestyle

Eating disorders, self-harm rose among teenage girls during pandemic: Lancet

Technology

India sees 3-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Technology

Samsung bringing interactive yoga experience on TVs

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively

News

Sunny Leone opts for Hot Yoga because it cleanses body of toxins

Sports

Ashes 2023: We've beaten Australia in England, we didn't need 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain

News

Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: You loved being a father more than being an actor

News

Lisa Rinna to star in 'American Horror Stories' Season 3

News

Adele told Stallone offer to buy his house was 'no deal' without Rocky statue

Sports

Ashes 2023: Credit to Australia, they were just too good for us, says James Anderson after narrow loss in opening Test

News

Hayley Atwell praises Tom Cruise for having 'childlike wonder about movies'

Sports

Beijing striker Zhang to receive ankle surgery

Sports

Vinesh Phogat's name 'cleared' for Budapest ranking series, reports

Health & Lifestyle

TN Minister Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery

Sports

Focus on Toor, sreeshankar, Aldrin as India hope to reap success of Inter-state at Asian, World Championships

Sports

Messi to make Inter Miami debut on July 21

Sports

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan retires from football

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US