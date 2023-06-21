Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan as dogla insaan

Actresses Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar, television actor Avinash Sachdev, and astrologer Bebika Dhurve have been nominated for eviction in the first week of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, streaming on JioCinema from June 17.

On Monday evening, Bigg Boss organised the first ever nomination process of this season. According to the live feed of the show, the housemates were lined up in the garden area and asked to nominate fellow contestants. Bebika, Jiya, Palak and Avinash received the most votes.

Avinash nominated Abhishek and called him dogla insaan.