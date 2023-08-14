Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gifts herself a new car

Jiya Shankar who won the hearts of many with her performance in Bigg Boss OTT 2 .Well, right after her exit from the popular reality show, she treated herself to a luxurious BMW car, an indulgence estimated to be valued between 86 lakhs to 1 crore. Accompanied by her mother, Jiya ventured to the showroom to make her purchase.

Fans and followers of Jiya have flooded her social media platforms with messages of congratulations, celebrating her accomplishments and new luxury purchase. A fan commented, “Congratulations jiya for your new car happy for u.” While another one said, “She deserves this and more.” There was one more who wrote, “She is such a pure soul. You totally deserve it, you buy your own luxury car with your own income, you don’t need anyone for that. Indeed a self made star..”

She also performed puja by offering flower garlands and also broke the coconut for good luck. Jiya looked extremely happy as she even posed with her new ride. Later, she was heard talking about her feelings of getting a new car. Jiya Shankar was heard saying, “Yeh toh pehele se plan tha, uske baad Bigg Boss hua. Car ko aane me bohot time lag gaya. Ye mere liye bohot acha surprise tha meri vaapsi ke baad. Jaise eviction hua, gadi ready thi mere liye. Ye bachpan se mera raha hai ki meri gaadi chahiye.” (This was planned way before, Bigg Boss happened later. The car took a lot of time to arrive. This was a pleasant surprise for me after I returned home. As I got evicted, my car was ready to meet me. I always dreamt of having my own car since childhood)