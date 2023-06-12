scorecardresearch
Chris Hemsworth shares how ‘Extraction 2’ action was exhilarating

Unveiling the magic behind the action-packed sequences and jaw-dropping stunts, directed by Sam Hargrave, 'Extraction 2' is set to thrill audiences

By Editorial Desk
Chris Hemsworth shares how 'Extraction 2' action was exhilarating
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2 on Netflix

Netflix’s highly anticipated action film, “Extraction 2,” is set to take audiences on an adrenaline fuelled journey filled with thrilling sequences and heart-stopping stunts. At the centre of the excitement is the magnetic actor Chris Hemsworth, who delivers an unforgettable performance as the film’s main protagonist. Guiding the action-packed spectacle is director Sam Hargrave, a former stunt choreographer, whose expertise brings a unique perspective to the film’s breathtaking sequences.

From a prison escape amidst a riot to a high-speed multi-vehicle chase involving Jeeps, motorcycles, and UTVs, “Extraction 2” keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. However, the standout moment that will leave audiences in awe is the audacious landing of a helicopter on a moving train. Under Hargrave’s meticulous direction, this high-stakes scene showcases the crew’s technical mastery and pushes the boundaries of action filmmaking.

Talking about the unforgettable helicopter stunt, Chris Hemsworth shares, “I think people like to throw this statement around a lot, but this has never been done before. I don’t know that there’s been a film where they’ve landed a helicopter on a moving train with actors in amongst that action. It was exhilarating. It was nerve-racking. I had a helicopter 20 feet in front of me on a moving train. And there I am, strapped in harness thinking, if something goes wrong…I got no chance.”

Talking about the thrilling stunts, Sam Hargrave, “Working with Chris has always been a remarkable experience, filled with trust and a shared desire to innovate. In Extraction 2, we took a daring leap into uncharted territory, driven by our collective passion for pushing boundaries. Chris’s unwavering commitment and our creative synergy allowed us to deliver a mesmerizing display of action and stunts, redefining what’s possible on the screen.”

With Hemsworth’s unwavering commitment and physical prowess, the film captures an unmatched level of intensity. “Extraction 2” promises to be a pulse-pounding cinematic experience that pushes boundaries and delivers an unforgettable ride for audiences worldwide.

Brace yourself for an adrenaline rush like never before, as “Extraction 2” captivates audiences and cements its place as a blockbuster sensation that demands to be witnessed on Netflix.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
