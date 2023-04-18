scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Dancing On The Grave' builds up anticipation for sudden disappearance of Shakereh Khaleeli

The trailer of the true crime docu-series 'Dancing On The Grave' was unveiled on Tuesday. The series is based on the murder case of Shakereh Khaleeli

By Agency News Desk
'Dancing On The Grave' builds up anticipation for sudden disappearance of Shakereh Khaleeli
'Dancing On The Grave' builds up anticipation for sudden disappearance of Shakereh Khaleeli

The trailer of the true crime docu-series ‘Dancing On The Grave’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The series is based on the murder case of Shakereh Khaleeli who belonged to an illustrious family in Bangalore as she was the granddaughter of the Diwan of Mysore as per the trailer.

The trailer documents testimonies from several witnesses who helped the investigating agency to crack the case as the needle of suspicion pointed towards Khaleeli’s second husband Murali Manohar Mishra, who had renamed himself as Swami Shradhananda, a godman.

Talking about the series, writer and director, Patrick Graham, said, “With ‘Dancing On The Grave’, there was a joint vision that the team shared – a gruesome crime had taken place and yet the whys and the hows of the case remained a mystery. It was our goal to shine a light on this macabre and tragic story. Years of in-depth research have been put into bringing out as many facts and details as possible and, though the case has been revisited by people on and off, I believe our docu-series will present viewers with inside information and an insight into the victim herself”.

The trailer also shows how Khaleeli, who seemed to have it all, left everything behind to marry another man. The docu-series takes a look at what prompted Khaleeli to act out the way she did and what drove her to leave her family and friends.

The director further mentioned, “It was great to get a chance to collaborate with Ankit Gupta, as well as the whole team at India Today, who partook passionately in long periods of intense research, travelling, and interviewing to get this story told. It was also amazing to be able to work with Prime Video and we’re all looking forward to audiences across the world to unravel the mysteries of this tragic and haunting story. We also hope the telling of our story can serve as a tribute to the innocents whose lives were ended or profoundly affected by these devastating events”.

Produced by India Today Originals Production, and co-written by Kanishka Singh Deo, ‘Dancing On The Grave’ will premiere on April 21 on Prime Video.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
‘Rafuchakkar’ to break Maniesh Paul’s comic mould!
Next article
Rising Covid infections, deaths not a cause of concern, virus has become endemic'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

NBA Academy India's Ann Mary Zachariah to play for Colorado State University in US college basketball

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Medvedev sinks Sonego, sets up first clay court meet with Zverev

News

Diplo grooves to Diljit Dosanjh's music at Coachella

News

'Being badass is more than just a state of mind,' says Radhika Apte

Sports

Tennis: Team Korea crowned Champions at ITF Asia 14-U Development Championships

News

Ben Affleck calls out Matt Damon for never paying bills, cleaning up when they're roomies

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala to clash in quarterfinals

Technology

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents

Technology

Hyundai Motor announces new SUV 'EXTER' in India

Sports

Barca president denies 7-million-euro payments attempted to influence referees

News

Wamiqa Gabbi's role in 'Jubilee' is a tribute to legends like Madhubala

News

Super Mario Bros garners INR 3132 crores in Worldwide Box Office

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

Health & Lifestyle

Have tested Covid positive, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Sports

Shooting: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift, Anant Jeet, Ganemat win in National selection trials

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks smoking hot in stylish outfit; Ankit Gupta’s comment is making us go crazy

News

Taking forward her love for writing, Tulsi Kumar not only sings but also pens the lyrics of her track ‘Awaara’ from ‘Truly Konnected’ series....

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US