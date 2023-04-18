'Dancing On The Grave' builds up anticipation for sudden disappearance of Shakereh Khaleeli

The trailer of the true crime docu-series ‘Dancing On The Grave’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The series is based on the murder case of Shakereh Khaleeli who belonged to an illustrious family in Bangalore as she was the granddaughter of the Diwan of Mysore as per the trailer.

The trailer documents testimonies from several witnesses who helped the investigating agency to crack the case as the needle of suspicion pointed towards Khaleeli’s second husband Murali Manohar Mishra, who had renamed himself as Swami Shradhananda, a godman.

Talking about the series, writer and director, Patrick Graham, said, “With ‘Dancing On The Grave’, there was a joint vision that the team shared – a gruesome crime had taken place and yet the whys and the hows of the case remained a mystery. It was our goal to shine a light on this macabre and tragic story. Years of in-depth research have been put into bringing out as many facts and details as possible and, though the case has been revisited by people on and off, I believe our docu-series will present viewers with inside information and an insight into the victim herself”.

The trailer also shows how Khaleeli, who seemed to have it all, left everything behind to marry another man. The docu-series takes a look at what prompted Khaleeli to act out the way she did and what drove her to leave her family and friends.

The director further mentioned, “It was great to get a chance to collaborate with Ankit Gupta, as well as the whole team at India Today, who partook passionately in long periods of intense research, travelling, and interviewing to get this story told. It was also amazing to be able to work with Prime Video and we’re all looking forward to audiences across the world to unravel the mysteries of this tragic and haunting story. We also hope the telling of our story can serve as a tribute to the innocents whose lives were ended or profoundly affected by these devastating events”.

Produced by India Today Originals Production, and co-written by Kanishka Singh Deo, ‘Dancing On The Grave’ will premiere on April 21 on Prime Video.