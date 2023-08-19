scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Do Patti’ featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon kick-start production

Netflix’s recently announced film, 'Do Patti', starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon has commenced filming.

By Editorial Desk
'Do Patti' featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon kick-start production
Kajol and Kriti Sanon - Do Patti _ pic courtesy instagram

Netflix’s recently announced film, ‘Do Patti’, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon has commenced filming. A snapshot of the first day on set below. Cameras roll as Kajol and Kriti Sanon kick-start production for Netflix’s ‘Do Patti’.

Kajol had earlier said that ‘Do Patti’ has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. She added: “It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.”

Kriti Sanon had said that ‘Do Patti’ holds a very special place in her heart as it marks her debut as a producer with her production house Blue Butterfly Films.

Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. The film is produced by Blue Butterfly films and Katha Pictures and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Pic. Sourcekritisanon
4
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day
Next article
Shooting World C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze and Paris Olympic quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament

Sports

Shooting World C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze and Paris Olympic quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bodoland FC end campaign with historic win over Odisha FC

Technology

SpaceX upgrades Starship, Super Heavy booster for impending flight

Sports

Australia’s Usman Khawaja aiming to tick three boxes for continuing to play Test cricket

News

Why Abhishek Bachchan would have probably not done the film (Ghoomer)

Sports

Arsene Wenger to visit India in October to launch FIFA-AIFF academy, informs AIFF

News

Britney Spears furiously refuses to part amid ongoing divorce battle

Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot duo to engage next generation of cricket fans

News

Mona Singh shares BTS pics of Bulbul on ‘Made In Heaven 2’ set

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City in quarters with dominant win over Indian Navy

Technology

Microsoft lists Ottawa Food Bank as tourist destination, says 'human', not AI error

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna says ‘It’s great to be alive’

News

Aparshakti Khurana shares glimpse of new music single ‘Midnight Jam’

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Pressure mounts on Mohd Sporting, Jamshedpur if NorthEast United win (preview)

Technology

Google will delete accounts that remain inactive for 2 years from Dec 1

Sports

Archery World Cup: Grand double for India, bag men's and women's team compound gold medals

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US