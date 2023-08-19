‘Do Patti’ featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon kick-start production

Netflix’s recently announced film, ‘Do Patti’, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon has commenced filming. A snapshot of the first day on set below. Cameras roll as Kajol and Kriti Sanon kick-start production for Netflix’s ‘Do Patti’.

Kajol had earlier said that ‘Do Patti’ has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. She added: “It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.”

Kriti Sanon had said that ‘Do Patti’ holds a very special place in her heart as it marks her debut as a producer with her production house Blue Butterfly Films.

Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. The film is produced by Blue Butterfly films and Katha Pictures and will stream exclusively on Netflix.