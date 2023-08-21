Elvish Yadav receives praise from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; Is Elvish Yadav joining BJP?

Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card contestant along with Aashika Bhatia. He made history on Bigg Boss OTT 2 after becoming the first wild card contestant to win the reality show. While after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav was invited by the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar to his residence last week. The CM also shared a photo with Elvish Yadav on Twitter and congratulated him on his win.

A video was shared by the official Instagram handle of CM Khattar wherein he can be seen addressing Yadav’s fans and urging the youth to take inspiration from the YouTuber and make the state drugs free.

The video was captioned, “Hail Mother India! The strength that this immense crowd of youths has demonstrated together with enthusiasm and enthusiastic will definitely help to take India to new heights in the nectar period and create a drug-free society. Witnessed the energy of Haryana youth in Gurugram.”