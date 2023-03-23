scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his Hindi directorial debut

The Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his next movie 'Kanjoos Makhichoos', which would mark his Hindi directorial debut.

By Glamsham Editorial
Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his Hindi directorial debut
Director Vipul Mehta with 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' lead cast

The comedic drama ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos,’ written and directed by Vipul Mehta, stars Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta, and the late Raju Srivastav. Vipul Mehta speaks about his Hindi Directorial debut with ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’.

“My Gujarati film ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye’ success gained me this chance at directing a Hindi film,” stated director Vipul Mehta. “By sheer coincidence, Mr. Anuj Sharma learned that my Guajrati movie “Chaal Jeevi Laiye” was well-liked and successful. He personally watched my Gujarati film in response and invited me to collaborate with him on a Hindi movie. I narrated to him the script of ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ which is an adaptation of the hugely popular Gujarati play ‘Swajan Re Juth Mat Bolo’. They seemed to like it, and after some discussion about just the specifics, they asked me to proceed. In conclusion, Mr. Anuj Sharma gave me my first break as a Hindi filmmaker with ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’, and I can’t express how grateful I am for his confidence in me. Working with such encouraging and generous producers was a privilege.”

Producer Anuj Sharma said, “Vipul Mehta has worked incredibly hard on this project. His sensibility and script familiarity were very convincing. He brought out the best from our actors, which was extremely impressive. Regional films and the new generation of directors, writers, and technicians nowadays are good and technically sound. Likewise, our film’s director Vipul Mehta. His earlier film, ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye,’ is still the highest-grossing Gujarati film. I am very positive that ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ as his first Hindi film will undoubtedly go down in history as a significant work for him.”

‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ is set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on March 24th, produced by Thundersky Entertainment founded by Kushagra Sharma and Srishti Sharma who continue their father’s (Anuj Sharma) lineage as filmmakers with his guidance.

Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!
Next article
I'm sure Warner will slot back in opening at some stage: Mitchell Marsh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I'm sure Warner will slot back in opening at some stage: Mitchell Marsh

News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

News

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

News

Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby

News

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

Health & Lifestyle

Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods

Health & Lifestyle

New HIV-AIDS cases in Japan hit 20-year low

News

Suniel Shetty on how his character from 'Dhadkan' helped him bag his first award

News

Shakti Anand: 'It's never easy to play a character played by someone else'

News

Ashutosh Rana on 'Bheed': It is about conflict between disaster and faith

News

'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award

News

Siddharth Anand shares his vision for Indian action entertainers

News

Ashwini Kalsekar: Comedy is a very serious business

News

Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'

Sports

This loss shouldn't be forgotten as India may face Australia again in World Cup: Gavaskar

Lyrics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar – Prem Kahani Song Lyrics

Technology

Mozilla introduces new startup to build open, trustworthy AI

Technology

US serves notice to Coinbase for allegedly breaking securities laws

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US