Here’s what to expect from Netflix in 2024

2023 was a monumental year for Netflix in India. It saw huge fandom for their movies and series, and unprecedented recognition for their creators and talent. So in 2024, they’re excited to raise the bar even further. Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, said, “2023 was our most successful year, and it has been hugely rewarding to see our members and critics love stories across genres and emotions from India – and around the world. In 2024, we’re taking this thrill to the next level. The biggest names and freshest voices in Indian entertainment are bringing their most special films, series and documentaries to Netflix, and we can’t wait for you to watch them.”

Amazing Indian Stories

Our goal is best-in-class, original stories from across India, straddling multiple languages and genres, crafted by our country’s finest creators, and made available to audiences all around the world. Filmmaker extraordinaire Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes his much-anticipated streaming debut this year with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Known for his signature style of majestic storytelling, Bhansali unveils an epic saga of love, power, betrayal, struggle and, ultimately freedom, featuring a stellar cast.

Audiences can brace for impact with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack as director Anubhav Sinha deftly recreates the longest hijack in Indian history; a limited series on an ill-fated flight that forever altered the lives of the people onboard. To switch the mood from suspense to drama comes Dabba Cartel, a high-octane Excel Entertainment production about five unassuming housewives, who come together under unlikely circumstances to form a drug cartel. The courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai is a delightful blend of humour and heart. Headlined by Ravi Kishan, the series showcases the world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers.

Bringing a bouquet of blockbusters is the Netflix and Yash Raj Films partnership, with one series and two films this year: Mandala Murders is a gripping crime thriller, where the villain, victims, survivors and detectives are all intricately connected. A period film, Maharaj, starring Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, is an ode to mankind’s spirit to do good, to pursue the truth at any cost, and to fight for humanity. Anupam Kher’s Vijay 69, on the other hand, is a quirky slice-of-life film about a sexagenarian, who takes on a triathlon.

Also coming soon are two special projects with creator Neeraj Pandey: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter doubles the excitement with more cops, more criminals and more action-packed drama than ever before; and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, a heist thriller film that spans 18 years.

Taking suspense to the next level is Murder Mubarak, backed by Maddock Films. A buzzy, entertaining whodunnit directed by Homi Adajania that follows a death at a posh recreational club, and an investigation that gets murkier by the minute.

Headlined by two powerhouse actors, Kajol and Kriti Sanon, Do Patti is an edge-of-your-seat saucy drama set in the hills of North India. Get set to witness the showdown of the year as two ideologies collide head-on in this thriller.

Imtiaz Ali marks his streaming directorial debut with Amar Singh Chamkila, an untold true story of Punjab’s “highest-selling artist”. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film promises to leave audiences with a story to remember and a memorable soundtrack composed by maestro A R Rahman.

The gripping saga of love, betrayal and mystery returns with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s twisted tale of love takes a new turn with the addition of Sunny Kaushal.

Making a sharp turn from love to laughter is director Luv Ranjan’s Wild Wild Punjab, where a group of drunk friends embark on a bold “break-up trip” that leads to hilarious and heartwarming adventures, as they navigate a series of unforeseen situations.

Up-close and real

Headlining the 2024 unscripted line-up is the much-awaited The Great Indian Kapil Show, where India’s king of comedy Kapil Sharma reunites with his hilarious gang to bring unbridled laughter to viewers.

As Indian documentaries continue to shine, Netflix offers a peek into the lives of a few very intriguing personalities this year. Oscar-winning partner Sikhya Entertainment returns to Netflix with the eponymous documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, offering an exclusive, intimate and immersive look at the rapper’s life. The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan breaks down the drama surrounding the beloved sport, over conversations with iconic cricketers like Virendra Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar.

Director Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger has found its home on Netflix. The documentary is a father’s story of hope and resilience as he fights for justice following the sexual assault of his 13-year-old daughter.

The Return of Fan Favourites

Netflix will return with several highly anticipated fan favourites, which have hit Netflix’s Top 10 lists for weeks at a time. Kota Factory Season 3, Mismatched Season 3, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 and Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives are back, with fresh characters, unrivalled drama, and brand new story arcs.

With the unveiling of the 2024 lineup, the stage is set for unparalleled entertainment across a spectrum of genres and emotions: a film and series for every taste and mood.

This truly marks entertainment ka next level…