‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ 4th & final season premiere announced

'High School Musical' stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh join Season 4 of Disney branded TV Series

By Editorial Desk
High School Musical The Musical The Series _ pic courtesy instagram

Disney Branded Television and Disney+ Hotstar released the teaser for the Disney+ Original series ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, revealing that the Wildcats will take their final bow this summer. From Disney Branded Television, the Emmy-nominated television series was inspired by the hugely popular ‘High School Musical‘ movies, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2006 and 2007, and theatrically in 2008.

Earlier today, series creator and executive producer Tim Federle (a DGA and Emmy nominee for “Better Nate Than Ever”) – who will continue a multi-year overall deal with Disney Branded Television said in a social post, “After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season.”

Federle continued, “This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we “don’t not love you.” We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.” Federle continues with his multi-year overall deal with Disney Branded Television.

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ has launched notable careers such as Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo; Tony Award-nominated Julia Lester; singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett, who recently completed a sold-out world tour; and Dara Reneé, who made her songwriting debut on the series and stars in the upcoming Disney+ Original movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” The show also featured outstanding guest stars, including Jordan Fisher, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jojo Siwa, Derek Hough, and many more.

Season four of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

Franchise alum Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

The fourth season stars Joshua Bassett (“Ricky”), Sofia Wylie (“Gina”), Dara Reneé (“Kourtney”), Julia Lester (“Ashlyn”), Frankie Rodriguez (“Carlos”), Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”) and Liamani Segura (“Emmy”). Also featured this season are recurring guest stars Kylie Cantrall (“Dani”), Matthew Sato (“Mack”), Caitlin Reilly (“Quinn”) and Vasthy Mompoint (“Krystal”) as well as Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”), Matt Cornett (“E.J.”), Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”), Joe Serafini (“Seb”), Adrian Lyles (“Jet”) and Saylor Bell Curda (“Maddox”).

The first three seasons of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” are currently available on Disney+ Hotstar. All eight episodes of the fourth and final season will premiere Wednesday, August 9, 2023, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies.
