Know all about the ‘Indiana Jones’ collection of movies

Kathleen Kennedy announced that the iconic “Indiana Jones” movies will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting May 31.

By Editorial Desk
Catch the 'Indiana Jones' collection of movies on May 31
Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny _ pic courtesy imdb

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced at The Walt Disney Company’s Upfronts Presentation that the iconic “Indiana Jones” movies will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting May 31.

Fans can stream “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” before the final instalment of the beloved franchise, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” opens exclusively in theatres June 30.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

In this first installment of the series, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards® including Best Picture and won four, archeologist-adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is tasked by Army Intelligence to track down an invaluable staff that is the key to locating the Ark of the Covenant, which is being sought by the Nazis.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

After fleeing a nightclub shooting and being dropped out of an abandoned plane, Professor Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and 12-year-old Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) find themselves in a starving Indian village who blame their plight on the loss of three mystical stones that have always brought the village prosperity. Jones vows to return the stolen rocks — which brings him and his unlikely cohorts face-to-face with a deadly cult.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

There’s nothing more exciting than trying to keep up with the Joneses in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Indy’s Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones, Sr. (Sean Connery), in their effort to locate the sacred Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, it’s up to Indy (Harrison Ford) to save his father, save the Grail and save the day in this non-stop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Famed archaeologist / adventurer Dr. Henry Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is called back into action when he becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score. The movie will open in theatres on June 30.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies.
