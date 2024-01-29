The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, Netflix’s docu-series on the Sheena Bora case release announced

In 2015, the arrest of INX media CEO Indrani Mukerjea for allegedly murdering her 25-year old sister Sheena Bora sent shockwaves through the nation. An accomplished media executive and socialite, married to media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, Indrani was an unlikely suspect. Slated for release on 23rd February, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth covers the infamous story that continues to garner interest to this day.

A sensational scandal that rocked the entire nation, with one family’s darkest secrets at the centre of it all.

Netflix partners with long-time collaborators MakeMake and India Today Group to announce The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, a docu-series that will peel back layers of this scandalous case. The dramatic and fast-paced documentary with jaw-dropping twists, explores sensational family secrets, complicated relationships, buried connections and the possibility of millions of dollars at stake.

Charged with intrigue, the docu-series features Indrani Mukerjea, her children – Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations.

Helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, the show also reveals for the first-time ever unsettling call recordings between Indrani, Peter, and Rahul Mukerjea and unseen images of the family that are bound to keep audiences wondering about the truth.