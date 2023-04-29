scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Isha Talwar enjoys playing harmonium with Dimple Kapadia on the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'

Actress Isha Talwar shared her experience of practicing harmonium with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia on the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'.

By Agency News Desk
Isha Talwar enjoys playing harmonium with Dimple Kapadia on the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'
Isha Talwar _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Isha Talwar shared her experience of practicing harmonium with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia on the sets of ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’. Isha said: “The silliest thing I think I did around Dimple was to take my harmonium to her room and practise the Sargam. I am not an expert and also, I usually practice alone because it’s the safest option. But when Dimple discovered the harmonium, I played the basics for her in her room and we practiced like little children do.”

Isha has worked in regional as well as Hindi films. She was seen in ‘Tubelight’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, ‘Run Baby Run’, among others.

The actress also acted in web shows like ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Roz Roz’, and many more.

Sharing how Dimple enjoyed singing and playing the harmonium with her, Isha said: “She sang along and that beautiful memorable afternoon ended up with me getting a big warm hug and some sweet anecdotes from her about her life.”

The show is all about giving a new dimension to a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, and an attempt to redefine it.

In the show, veteran actress Dimple is playing the role of a woman, Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business.

She is the most important female person of the family which consists of four women including her two daughter-in-laws and a daughter.

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+Hotstar.

Pic. Sourcetalwarisha
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Liza Malik designs her Delhi home, says 'it gives personal touch'
Next article
ChatGPT shows better empathy to patients than doctors: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Erica Fernandes: Consulted experts who could provide insight into character's mindset

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis, Mayers' fifties power Lucknow Super Giants to historic 257/5 against Punjab Kings

Lyrics

Badshah – Sanak Song Lyrics

News

Fox News cancels Tucker Carlson; CNN cuts ties with Don Lemon after 17 years

News

Apoorva Lakhia acquires a chapter from ‘India’s Most Fearless – 3’

News

Zoe Saldana says she won't reprise Gamora's role after 'Guardians Vol. 3'

Sports

Low-cost infra development at district-level vital to promote sports culture: Odisha Minister

News

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

News

‘Staff Room – Teacheron Ka Adda’, a school dramedy series

Technology

Walk 3 minutes every half an hour to keep Type-1 diabetes in check

Sports

Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought with legend Muhammad Ali, died at 74

Sports

IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy dedicates match-winning performance against RCB to his newborn son

News

Film on Transman who became parent is in works by 'Kanpuriye' helmer Ashish Aryan

News

Sonali Bendre finds 'Govinda' in 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant

Technology

Musk's TruthGPT sparks buzz among Twitter influencers: Report

Technology

Sony sells 38.4 mn PlayStation5 to date, posts $22.5 bn record sales in Q1

Sports

Wrestling mess: 14 meetings held, but complainants did not appear before panel, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

News

Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film 'Migration'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US