Jessica Chastain plays psychiatrist in audio series 'The Space Within'

Audible, Inc., today announced the star-studded cast of its upcoming Audible Original scripted podcast, The Space Within. The thrilling and emotionally-grounded eight episode scripted sci-fi mystery will be executive produced and performed by Academy Award-Winning actress Jessica Chastain, who will be joined by Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale, Academy Award-winner Ellen Burstyn, Michael Stuhlbarg, Shea Whigham, and Carmen Ejogo.

The producers are Topic Studios, in association with Freckle Films, Solaris Productions, and Ramble Road. Written by Greg O’Connor & Josh Fagin, and directed by Stephen Winter, The Space Within will premiere exclusively from Audible on June 15, 2023.

The Audible Original will follow Dr. Madeline Wyle (Chastain), an internationally acclaimed psychiatrist specializing in trauma and PTSD. When she discovers a string of patients with the same, seemingly supernatural, repressed memories, she is forced to risk her reputation and career to confront the possibility that the memories of alien abduction might be real.

“The Space Within dynamically blends elements of sci-fi, mystery and thriller,” commented Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of US Content at Audible. “The podcast’s riveting sound effects and storyline are headlined by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale and Ellen Burstyn – each of whom brings their complex characters to life. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Topic Studios on another stand out series that truly gives our audiences an out-of-world experience.”

“It’s been a dream bringing The Space Within to life with Jessica, our friends at Audible, Greg, Josh, Stephen, and the rest of our incredible team,” said Christy Gressman, VP of Podcasts for Topic Studios. “We’re excited for listeners to enter this thrilling and thought-provoking world and discover the remarkable performances of these extraordinary actors.”

The Space Within is the fourth installment from Topic Studios’ development and production deal with Audible to produce a slate of Audible Original podcasts. The first podcast, The Messenger, was released in 2020 and was nominated for an Ambie Award for Best True Crime Podcast. Hosted by investigative journalist Shiv Malik, The Messenger is an extraordinary audio tale of friendship, lies, betrayal, terrorism, the destruction of a marriage, and the insidiousness of fake news long before it went viral.

The second, American ISIS, 2021’s Adweek Podcast of the Year Winner for Best Storytelling, is remarkable work of journalism and narrative storytelling bringing listeners into a hidden world few Americans have witnessed – filled with jihadis, human smugglers, FBI agents, government informants, and nightly bombings.

Fine Gorilla Person, a Guardian Best Podcast released in August 2022, is a documentary series hosted by veteran journalist and podcast host Lauren Ober which unpacks the rise and fall of the world’s most famous gorilla, Koko.

The Space Within will join a series of best-in-class Audible Original dramas including Kerry Washington’s The Prophecy; Moriarty starring Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Phil LaMarr, Lindsay Whisler and a full cast; KOZ, featuring Taylor Kitsch and Kate Mara; Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World; Skybound’s Impact Winter; The Miranda Obsession, produced and performed by Rachel Brosnahan; Armored from The New York Times bestselling author, Mark Greaney; and James Patterson’s The Coldest Case starring Aaron Paul, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, among many more.