Kay Kay Menon did ‘isharon isharon mein baat’ with his ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ director

Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming period crime drama show ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, said that he shares such an impeccable camaraderie with the show’s creator, Shujaat Saudagar.

The two have known each other for over 2 decades with both of them having worked in the advertisement industry. They share a very good equation to the point where Menon could gauge from his director’s eyes if the latter liked a certain take or not.

Talking about the same, Kay Kay Menon said: “When I read a script and a screenplay and if it impresses me, my next step is to have a conversation with the director to understand their intent and their wavelength. In this case, I was very thrilled to work with Shujaat. I think we have been threatening to work with each other for 20 years now but for some reason it never materialised but it changed with this one.”

He further mentioned: “When I started working with him, then isharon isharon mein baat ho jaati thi bolne ki zaroorat nahin padti thi, that’s the kind of wavelength and camaraderie that both of us shared while working on ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. There are many shots or many takes where I was reading from his eyes that ‘okay this is something he likes or I need to change so the conversation was on a different plane wherein we did not to speak with each other but understood what we wanted from each other.”

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ will drop on Prime Video on September 14.