Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

KRAFTON India, makers of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), have partnered with JioCinema, to live stream the largest and official BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS). Gaming fans can enjoy the live stream starting with the final round of The Grind from August 17-20, followed by Round 1 of BGIS 2023 streaming August 31 onwards.

The Grand Finals of the tournament will be streamed from October 12 to 14 on JioCinema. The matches will be streamed from 1pm to 6pm according to the schedule.

Touted as the biggest battle royale Esports tournament in India, BGIS will witness over 2,000 teams competing for a prize pool of INR 2 Crores, with INR 75 Lakhs up for grabs for the winner. Last year, Skylightz Gaming staked a claim to a winning prize of INR 50 Lakhs from the total prize pool of INR 1 Crore.

The collaboration between KRAFTON India and JioCinema promises to captivate gaming enthusiasts nationwide and elevate the gaming experience by reaching millions of viewers through JioCinema’s expansive platform. BGIS will feature Hindi and English commentary for all preliminary matches and culminate in a grand finale.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating “We are thrilled to collaborate with JioCinema to bring the BGIS 2023 to our passionate fans in a way that has never been done before. JioCinema is a pioneer in bringing enthralling content to its viewers and we are confident that it is the perfect platform for BGIS to deliver an unforgettable tournament, elevating the Esports experience for millions of viewers.”

“With this partnership, we hope to transform the consumption of Esports in the country and inspire the next generation of Esports champions.” He further added, “through BGIS we are committed towards providing a competitive platform for amateurs as well as professional gamers to showcase their talent and nurture their skills.”

Speaking about the addition of Esports in their portfolio, Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions, Viacom18 Sports said, “Esports has evolved beyond its niche origins and emerged as a mainstream experience, with a consistent surge in popularity. We are excited to deliver exhilarating experience to a broader audience across the country with BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023.”

“JioCinema remains steadfast to deliver diverse and engaging content to our viewers, and our partnership with KRAFTON India for BGIS 2023 exemplifies our commitment to staying ahead of the curve.”