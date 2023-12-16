Mohit Raina on the support he got from the Moroccan army while shooting

Actor Mohit Raina had support from the Moroccan army while shooting for the series ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’. The action in the show looks real because they actually used real arms and ammunition of the Moroccan army in the series

Talking about the same, Mohit said: “We had support from the Moroccan army as well, they used to supply arms and ammunition to us for the shoot, but only after submitting our passports. Working with an international crew is pretty much like an amalgamation of cultures.”

He added: “There was a little bit of a drawback in terms of communication because they mainly speak French. The cast too brought together people from different nations too.”

The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers, created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey, directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Shital Bhatia.

‘The Freelancer:The Conclusion’ also stars Anupam Kher along with Kashmira Pardeshi. The series also features talented actors like Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

It airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

