Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew & Sarah Jane Dias in Hindi adaptation of ‘Magpie’ – ‘Kan Khajura’

Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew and Sarah Jane Dias will headline the Indian remake of Israeli drama Magpie, which has been titled ‘Kan Khajura’.

By Editorial Desk
Sony LIV unveils the stellar cast for its Hindi adaptation of the globally acclaimed crime drama ‘Magpie’, titled ‘Kan Khajura’. The lineup includes Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni. With this ensemble cast, Kan Khajura promises to deliver a compelling narrative rich in depth and emotional resonance.

Mohit Raina, said, “Being part of a thriller is always exciting yet demanding for any actor. My character has various shades associated with it and that has been a great responsibility to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that brought out a well-etched character.

Magpie, a global sensation was always a story waiting to cross borders and be adapted for the Indian audience. I am glad to be part of this story with filmmakers like Chandan at the helm, backed by a stellar cast, and talented writing, creative, and production teams. It’s a collective endeavour to honour the show’s legacy and ensure an unforgettable journey for our audience.”

Kan Khajura, a captivating series, is produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora. The show is in the Original Format under a licence granted by yes Studios. Created by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden, the show skillfully explores the complexities of fractured familial ties, touching on themes of betrayal, redemption, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Kan Khajura streaming soon on Sony LIV!

