Prem Parrijaa sets new standard for action in 'Commando': It's not about effects but dedication

Actor Prem Parrijaa, who has captured the hearts of the audience with his jaw-dropping stunts in the series ‘Commando’, has opened up on his unwavering determination to deliver the most authentic and thrilling action sequences possible.

In the adrenaline-pumping world of action-packed entertainment, Prem is known for his role as the new Commando, in the series “Commando”.

One of the most awe-inspiring moments from the behind-the-scenes footage of “Commando” reveals the extent of Prem’s commitment to his role. In a scene that left audiences astounded, Prem lifted and threw a colossal stuntman without the aid of wires or special effects.

Reflecting upon his extraordinary feats as the new ‘Commando’, Prem shared: “In the world of action, the magic lies in pushing your limits and making the difficult look achievable. I have grown up watching and admiring such heroes who perform their own action sequences.”

“It’s not about the effects; it’s about the dedication and heart you put into every move. I am so proud and happy that I was able to do all my stunts without even a stuntman or wires. That’s what makes action truly unforgettable,” he added.

The web series also stars Adah Sharma, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Amit Sial in leading roles. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.