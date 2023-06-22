Randeep Hooda’s ‘Sergeant’ premiere announced

Randeep Hooda, known for his remarkable performances and versatility, is set to enthral audiences once again with his upcoming film ‘Sergeant.’ JioCinema recently unveiled the captivating first poster of the film, creating a buzz among fans and industry insiders alike. ‘Sergeant,’ a highly anticipated cop drama, promises to take viewers on an adrenaline-fuelled journey filled with suspense and gripping storytelling.

The film, scheduled to release on June 30, will be available exclusively on JioCinema, allowing fans to enjoy Randeep Hooda’s stellar performance from the comfort of their homes.

Randeep Hooda has been making waves in the industry with a series of back-to-back projects, showcasing his immense talent and versatility. From the successful ‘CAT’ to the highly anticipated ‘Inspector Avinash’ and the recently praised ‘Veer Savarkar Teaser,’ Hooda has been receiving accolades for his captivating portrayals and his ability to bring characters to life.

Directed by the talented filmmaker Prawaal Raman, known for his contributions to Hindi cinema, ‘Sergeant’ reunites Randeep Hooda with Raman after their previous collaboration on ‘Main Aur Charles.’ Prawaal Raman’s directorial credits include notable films like ‘Darna Mana Hai,’ ‘Gayab,’ ‘Darna Zaroori Hai,’ and ‘404.’ The partnership between Hooda and Raman promises to deliver a compelling cinematic experience.

‘Sergeant’ brings together an ensemble cast of accomplished actors, including Adil Hussain, Arun Govil, and Sapna Pabbi, among others. The collaboration of such esteemed performers is expected to elevate the film’s intensity and deliver a riveting narrative.

The first poster of ‘Sergeant’ has piqued the curiosity of fans, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the intense world of the film. With its intriguing visuals and Randeep Hooda’s commanding presence, the poster has generated immense excitement, heightening anticipation for the release.

As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to witnessing Randeep Hooda’s stellar performance in ‘Sergeant,’ exclusively on JioCinema.