scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sunny Hinduja recounts fan encounter which left him teary-eyed

Sunny Hinduja recollected an incident when a fan found strength from the actor's character of Sandeep bhaiyya in the show.

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Hinduja recounts fan encounter which left him teary-eyed
Sunny Hinduja recounts fan encounter which left him teary-eyed _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is gearing up for the second season of his hit streaming show ‘Aspirants’, recollected an incident when a fan found strength from the actor’s character of Sandeep bhaiyya in the show.

The actor shared a heartwarming story as he revealed that a young man who had lost his father found strength in the character of Sandeep Bhaiya, which also helped the young man’s mother cope with the loss.

Sharing the incident, Sunny said: “While I was in Goa, I had a heartwarming encounter with a family. One of the gentlemen shared his story with me, saying, ‘We lost our father during Covid, and he was just like your character in ‘Aspirants’ — Sandeep Bhaiya.’ He continued, ‘Thanks to your show, I managed to convince my mother to come to Goa for a much-needed break, and it truly helped us cope with our loss’.”

The moment was so incredibly special that it brought tears to Sunny’s eyes.

Meanwhile, speaking of ‘Aspirants 2,’ the trailer has garnered an overwhelming response from audiences, leaving fans eagerly anticipating Sunny Hinduja’s return to the popular role.

‘Aspirants 2’ will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting October 25.

The actor has YRF Studio’s debut web series, ‘The Railway Men’ in the pipeline.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Now, regional films dubbed in Hindi to be certified by local CBFC boards
Next article
'The Atomic Kid' actress Elaine Devry passes away at 93
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US