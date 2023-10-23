Sunny Hinduja recounts fan encounter which left him teary-eyed

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is gearing up for the second season of his hit streaming show ‘Aspirants’, recollected an incident when a fan found strength from the actor’s character of Sandeep bhaiyya in the show.

The actor shared a heartwarming story as he revealed that a young man who had lost his father found strength in the character of Sandeep Bhaiya, which also helped the young man’s mother cope with the loss.

Sharing the incident, Sunny said: “While I was in Goa, I had a heartwarming encounter with a family. One of the gentlemen shared his story with me, saying, ‘We lost our father during Covid, and he was just like your character in ‘Aspirants’ — Sandeep Bhaiya.’ He continued, ‘Thanks to your show, I managed to convince my mother to come to Goa for a much-needed break, and it truly helped us cope with our loss’.”

The moment was so incredibly special that it brought tears to Sunny’s eyes.

Meanwhile, speaking of ‘Aspirants 2,’ the trailer has garnered an overwhelming response from audiences, leaving fans eagerly anticipating Sunny Hinduja’s return to the popular role.

‘Aspirants 2’ will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting October 25.

The actor has YRF Studio’s debut web series, ‘The Railway Men’ in the pipeline.