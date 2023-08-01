scorecardresearch
‘Taali’ – Both Sushmita Sen and Shreegauri Sawant are adoptive mothers and bonded closely

"The teaser is only a glimpse of Sushmita Sen's stunning performance in 'Taali',' say creators Arjun and Kartk; the duo also believes the series will highlight the need for a more inclusive society for transgender citizens

By Editorial Desk
Sushmita Sen in Taali by Arjun and Kartk _ pic courtesy yt

Creators Arjun and Kartk are thrilled with the response to the teaser of their eagerly awaited series ‘Taali’. The Sushmita Sen starrer is based on the life of transgender social activist Shreegauri Sawant and the duo say, “The teaser offers just a glimpse of Sushmita Sen’s stunning performance in ‘Taali’. Her passion for bringing Shreegauri Sawant’s struggles and triumphs to life is clearly visible in every scene.”

“She is a very intuitive actor and internalises the characters she plays. Her voice is extraordinary, as is her understanding of complex themes. This is why when she delivers a dialogue, no matter how short it is, people listen with undivided attention.”

The creators are also hoping that the show will highlight the need for a more inclusive society for transgender citizens.

They say, “Imagine having to petition to be recognised as a gender. Shreegauri Sawant’s story will reveal how many odds citizens like her have to face. She is a huge inspiration as a human-being who not only triumphed over societal challenges but also adopted the daughter of a deceased AIDS patient. Both Sushmita and Shreegauri Sawant are adoptive mothers and bonded closely over this common factor.”

The show will air shortly on Jio Cinema which is created by Arjun Singgh Baran & Kartk D Nishandar and is directed by filmmaker Ravi Jadhav. The script is written by Kshitij Patwardhan. The show is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala. Sushmita Sen plays the title character, Shreegauri Sawant, in the series.

