'Temptation is a forever concept,' says Mouni Roy

'Temptation is a forever concept,' says Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy, who has turned into the queen of hearts in the upcoming youth-based reality show ‘Temptation Island’, believes that “temptation is a forever concept.” In the teaser that was released on Friday, Mouni is heard saying: “Jab temptations saamne aate hai, love khatre mein aa jaata hai.”

Talking further about the concept of the show, Mouni said: “Temptation is a forever concept. From Adam and Eve’s forbidden fruit to the captivating Mohini avatar of Lord Vishnu, even the gods couldn’t escape it, we are still humans!”

‘Temptation Island India’, a Banijay Asia production, offers audiences a special chance to see the ultimate romance test. The alluring Mouni Roy will open doors for the participants to discover new connections and their own paths to self-discovery in the ultimate ‘Pyaar Ki Pariksha’.

‘Temptation Island India’ starts November 3 on JioCinema.

