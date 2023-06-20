scorecardresearch
'The Trial' actor Aseem Hattangady calls 'bona-fide' star Kajol a 'cooperative' actor

Actor Aseem Hattangady said that working with Kajol was an amazing experience and that she is one of easiest, fun and cooperative co-actors he has ever worked with.

Actor Aseem Hattangady, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming show ‘Scoop’, will soon be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Kajol in the upcoming OTT release ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’. The actor said that working with Kajol was an amazing experience and that she is one of easiest, fun and cooperative co-actors he has ever worked with.

In the show, Aseem plays the character of Illyas, an old friend of Noyonika (Kajol) and Rajiv (Jisshu Sengupta) who is a political fixer and problem solver. Illyas is well-read, sharp, witty, and street-smart, and he knows how to get what he wants.

Describing his rapport with Kajol he shared, “It’s kajol! Working with her is a dream come true. Honestly, I was a little bit nervous when I got the news that I’d be working with her on this show. She is a national treasure and a bona-fide film star. But whatever nervousness I had, it soon disappeared when I met her and worked with her”.

He further mentioned, “I realised she is one of the easiest, fun and cooperative co-actor I’ve ever worked with. I don’t know what it is, but I was so relaxed working with her. And let me tell you behind the star is a committed actor. She really does her prep, explores every choice for her character and isn’t afraid to try something new – Hallmarks of a good actor. No wonder she’s going to deliver a mind blowing performance in aThe Trial'”.

He also revealed that he formed close relationships with his co-actors and the team, and they had long heartfelt conversations about life, diets, dreams, and everything else under the sun.

“There isn’t a topic we haven’t covered”, he added.

Talking about how he prepared for the role, he said, “I was happy to put in so much effort to bring out the different aspects of my character in The Trial! I paid special attention to my character arc in the series and made sure that I wasn’t monotone in my performance. I was able to recognize the different roles that Illyas played when interacting with the characters in the show, and I was committed to portraying each aspect of him in a unique way. I dedicated myself to the role, and I’m hoping the audience will appreciate the work I’ve put in”.

‘The Trial’, directed by Suparn Verma, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

