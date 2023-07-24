scorecardresearch
Vaani Kapoor to make her debut on OTT with ‘Mandala Murders’

Vaani Kapoor will soon complete a decade in the Hindi film industry and for her web debut she has to tap into her knowledge bank as an actor for the show.

Vaani Kapoor

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is known for films like ‘War’, ‘Befikre’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and others, is all set to make her debut on OTT with ‘Mandala Murders’. The actress will soon complete a decade in the Hindi film industry and for her web debut she has to tap into her knowledge bank as an actor for the show.

‘Mandala Murders’ is touted to be a gripping crime thriller series directed by Gopi Puthran.

The actress spoke about her excitement on making an OTT debut and working with Puthran, a master of his craft.

She said: “I was looking for something really clutter-breaking for my foray into OTT. I’m thrilled to be working with a mind like Gopi Puthran for ‘Mandala Murders’, a gritty crime thriller series that has pushed me to work my hardest in genre I’ve never attempted before.”

Although the show has challenged the actor in her, she is taking it upon herself to rise above those challenges.

The shoot of the series is still underway.

“I have always been an actor who has never taken any shortcuts when it comes to my craft because I respect the art of filmmaking and the purity that one needs to have towards acting. ‘Mandala Murders’ has truly pushed me as an actor to deliver a performance that will hopefully be appreciated and loved. I had to tap into all the learnings that one had so far to deliver the vision that the makers had for my character and the project. I’m neck deep into the shooting of ‘Mandala Murders’ currently and looking forward for the series to grip people’s attention,” she added.

‘Mandala Murders’ is produced by Yash Raj Films and will soon drop on OTT.

Agency News Desk
