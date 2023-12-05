Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Vicky Kaushal shares incident highlighting Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication towards his craft

Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Dunki’ in which he shares the screen with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Taapsee Pannu, has shared his experience of working with SRK.

Vicky is all set to grace the upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with actress Kiara Advani.

During the course of the episode, Vicky narrated an incident when SRK felt bad because he couldn’t give cues to Vicky as the megastar had to rush to Delhi for some important work.

Talking about the same. Vicky said, “I’ll share an incident, one of the shoot dates, he had to rush to Delhi for some very important work and it couldn’t have happened at another time or another day and it was a very critical kind of a moment in the film for my character which was with him and he just couldn’t be there for that shot and I had to give that shot with a body double and he had to rush”.

The ‘Uri’ actor continued, “After he got done with his work which was like insanely important in Delhi, late in the night, he had called which I missed because there was an event and then he messaged me. A long message saying, ‘Vicky, wo shot hum dobaara karenge. I am really sorry I missed that, I couldn’t be there to give just the cues, I couldn’t be there, We’ll do that shot again’. I had to call him and convince him ki nahi Raju sir is happy and it went okay and there is no need and pata nahi mujhse waapis hoga ki bhi nahi but I was nervous, But he was like, no, we will do it again, I am feeling terrible that I couldn’t be there”.

Vicky further mentioned that the next day he came on set and was happy after seeing the shots.

The ‘Sam Bahadur’ actor said: “He was happy with those shots and only then he was okay with that. That’s him. I met him and I realised how little I am doing at this age. He just gives a 100 per cent like if he is talking to you, then 100 per cent of his being is talking to you and not a degree away from you. He is just something else.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

