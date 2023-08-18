scorecardresearch
Zoya Akhtar responds to netizen who asked if her projects will ever have unoppressed Muslim characters

Zoya Akhtar, who serves as a creator on the recently released second season of the streaming series 'Made In Heaven', recently addressed a viewer's question if she will ever portray a Muslim character in the show as someone who is not oppressed.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who serves as a creator on the recently released second season of the streaming series 'Made In Heaven', recently addressed a viewer's question if she will ever portray a Muslim character in the show as someone who is not oppressed.

The actress recently took to the comments section of her Instagram post, in which she furnished a rebuttal to the claims of Radhika Apte’s character of Pallavi Menke and her dimensions being inspired by a journalist.

In the comments sections, an Internet user probed Zoya saying: “Zoya can you (show) normal muslim character in your shows. One positive story that is not oppressed.”

To this Zoya, pulled out all the characters from her filmography and made her point. She replied to the comment as she wrote: “Zaffar Khan and Tanveer in ‘Luck By Chance’. Imran and Laila in ‘ZNMD’. Farah Ali in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. Practically everyone in ‘Gully Boy’. Sarfaraz khan and Leila Shirazi, Kabir, Faiza and Nawab have in ‘Made In Heaven’.

The second season of ‘Made In Heaven’ has created a lot of noise more so over claims of plagiarism first by a journalist-author and now by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, who has accused the makers of using his designs represented by fictitious designers in an episode without any credit.

Tahiliani in a string of Instagram posts shared that his designs were falsely represented by a fictitious designer on the show. In the episode featuring Mrunal Thakur as one of the brides, the actress wore an ensemble, originally by Tahiliani, but played as by a fictitious designer named Akshay Jaiswal, under a not real label.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of Mrunal in the outfit and captioned: “It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of Made in Heaven, were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist.”

“Unfortunately, a fictitious designer representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit,” he added.

