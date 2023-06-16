scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey plays RAW agent in 'Sanam Mere Humraaz'

Ritesh Pandey has spoken of his upcoming film 'Sanam Mere Humraaz' stating that with films like these, the face of Bhojpuri cinema is evolving.

By Agency News Desk

Bhojpuri actor-singer Ritesh Pandey has spoken of his upcoming film ‘Sanam Mere Humraaz’ stating that with films like these, the face of Bhojpuri cinema is evolving. The actor-singer is known for his roles in Bhojpuri cinema with films such as ‘India v Pakistan’, ‘Kashi Vishwanath’, ‘Tohre Me Basela Pran’, Ritesh Pandey is also renowned for singing the extremely popular song ‘Hello Kaun’ along with Harshika P.

The actor-singer shared that unlike other Bhojpuri films this is a film that one can watch with their entire family.

Talking about the film, the actor said: “Sanam Mere Humraaz highlights the issue faced by people in India. I play a RAW agent in the film which is quite different from the characters that I have portrayed so far. We shot for it in London under extreme temperature which was quite challenging since there were chase and action sequences that had to be filmed along with the heroine.”

‘Sanam Mere Humraaz’ tells the story of Vijay (Ritesh Pandey), a common man who goes to London to get a job. He meets a girl Kajal (Harshika) there who is the daughter of a business tycoon Rahul Rao and both of them fall in love. The plot thickens when it’s revealed that Vijay is an undercover RAW agent.

“The film has all the elements of a complete family entertainer – comedy, drama, romance, action, you name it. I believe that the face of Bhojpuri cinema is changing now and this is a film that you can watch with your entire family. For this, I have to thank Jio Studios for entering the Bhojpuri film scene, the actor added.

Directed by Ishtiyaque Shaikh Bunty, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Abhay Sinha, “Sanam Mere Humraaz” and presented by Jio Studios, ‘Sanam Mere Humraaz’ will be available to stream on Jio Cinema from June 18.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan promises nothing on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will go against Indian culture under his watch
Next article
Kangana Ranaut says Western culture teaches us to be not considerate
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Stuttgart Open: Tiafoe overcomes Musetti to reach semifinal

Sports

Going through the grind of IPL 2023 will help become sharper for future matches: Mukesh Kumar

News

Kangana Ranaut says Western culture teaches us to be not considerate

News

Salman Khan promises nothing on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will go against Indian culture under his watch

Health & Lifestyle

Nutraceuticals products market in India to touch $18 million in 2025

News

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

News

Salman Khan makes grand entry on double-decker bus for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Euphoria' star Jacob Elrodi spotted with girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannuli on Italy vacay

Sports

Ayush Chhikara signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Rohit, Bharat and Krrish storm into quarters

Sports

Scott Edwards thinks a lot about the game, is a very good tactician, says Netherlands' Noah Croes

News

'Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R Ambedkar' upcoming episodes to present journey of Ambedkar's graduation

Health & Lifestyle

Your contact lenses may be shedding microplastics

Technology

China-backed hackers exploited Barracuda zero-day to target govt: Report

Technology

Android malware mimics ChatGPT apps to target smartphone users: Report

Technology

This finance executive drugged, raped teen after targeting her on Instagram

Sports

Looking to get my first hundred in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, says Zimbabwe's Madhevere

Technology

Google Maps rolls out 'Immersive View' in 4 new cities, 500+ landmarks

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US