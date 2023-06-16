Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey plays RAW agent in 'Sanam Mere Humraaz'

Bhojpuri actor-singer Ritesh Pandey has spoken of his upcoming film ‘Sanam Mere Humraaz’ stating that with films like these, the face of Bhojpuri cinema is evolving. The actor-singer is known for his roles in Bhojpuri cinema with films such as ‘India v Pakistan’, ‘Kashi Vishwanath’, ‘Tohre Me Basela Pran’, Ritesh Pandey is also renowned for singing the extremely popular song ‘Hello Kaun’ along with Harshika P.

The actor-singer shared that unlike other Bhojpuri films this is a film that one can watch with their entire family.

Talking about the film, the actor said: “Sanam Mere Humraaz highlights the issue faced by people in India. I play a RAW agent in the film which is quite different from the characters that I have portrayed so far. We shot for it in London under extreme temperature which was quite challenging since there were chase and action sequences that had to be filmed along with the heroine.”

‘Sanam Mere Humraaz’ tells the story of Vijay (Ritesh Pandey), a common man who goes to London to get a job. He meets a girl Kajal (Harshika) there who is the daughter of a business tycoon Rahul Rao and both of them fall in love. The plot thickens when it’s revealed that Vijay is an undercover RAW agent.

“The film has all the elements of a complete family entertainer – comedy, drama, romance, action, you name it. I believe that the face of Bhojpuri cinema is changing now and this is a film that you can watch with your entire family. For this, I have to thank Jio Studios for entering the Bhojpuri film scene, the actor added.

Directed by Ishtiyaque Shaikh Bunty, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Abhay Sinha, “Sanam Mere Humraaz” and presented by Jio Studios, ‘Sanam Mere Humraaz’ will be available to stream on Jio Cinema from June 18.