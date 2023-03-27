scorecardresearch
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Makers Of RC 15 reveal the title of the film on Ram Charan’s 38th Birthday

Ram Charan unveiled the name of his next film with Kiara Advani. The film, which was tentatively titled RC15, is now named Game Changer.

By Pooja Tiwari
Today is Mega power star Ram Charan’s birthday. On the occasion of his 38th birthday, Ram Charan unveiled the name of his next film with Kiara Advani. The film, which was tentatively titled RC15, is now named Game Changer.

The director of the film, Shankar Shanmugham tweeted about the same a few mins back and wrote, “Happy birthday to the worldwide charmer ⁦Ram Charan,⁩ being fierce and daring on screen and a darling off-screen makes you a Game Changer.” Along with this, he has also attached a motion poster of the title.

Game Changer also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, and Jayaram in the lead roles.

