scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Heavy armour, jewellery made 'Ponniyin Selvan' a tough act for Vikram

Tamil superstar Vikram, who plays the 10th-century Chola prince Aditha Karikalan in the 'Ponniyin Selvan' movies

By Agency News Desk

Tamil superstar Vikram, who plays the 10th-century Chola prince Aditha Karikalan in the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ movies (Part 2 is releasing on April 28), recalled how it was difficult to do action scenes and ride a horse at full gallop outfitted in heavy armour made with leather and wearing period jewellery.

In an interaction with the media in the Capital on Tuesday, Vikram said: “It is very rare for men to worry about hair, jewellery, ear rings and all. We will never envy the heroines again. Mani sir [the film’s director, Mani Ratnam] wanted everything to look real, so we wore leather armour, which bruised us when we were doing the stunts.

“And then, horse riding was tough for both Karthi and me as we have back problems. We had major issues for three months. ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ was not as easy as shooting for any other film.”

‘Ponniyin Selvan-2’, which is releasing on April 28, is based on the Tamil classic, ‘Ponniyin Selvan, by Kalki Krisnamurthy. The story revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who went on to become the famous Rajaraja Chola I. Its principal cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Part I of Mani Ratnam’s multi-award-winning periood drama set a Tamil box-office record for 2022 by grossing Rs 502 crore.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Here's why Trisha, Jayam Ravi lost blue ticks from their Twitter handles
Next article
Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan built a connection during 'Evil Dead Rise'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India saw 53% increase in ransomware attacks in 2022: CERT-In

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

Sports

Mumbai Police nab 5 bookies from Wankhede Stadium

Sports

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar claims maiden scalp as Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 14 runs

Technology

Twitter adds more 'govt-funded' labels to global media, faces outcry

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slaying in blue saree

News

Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of KBC

News

Saif Ali Khan said yes to ‘NTR 30’ after a 3-hour long narration by the director

Sports

Balbir Singh Sr, Milkha Singh to figure in Punjab textbooks

News

How Rajat Barmecha takes away a part of every character he portrays!

Health & Lifestyle

Rising temperatures: Schools in Tripura closed for 6 days

Sports

IPL 2023: I am recovering well, says Pant after meeting Delhi Capital teammates

Technology

Less whole-grain intake, more red meat behind global spike in diabetes

Sports

Zielinski takes charge of Argentina's Independiente

Health & Lifestyle

Serendipity Arts Festival announces curators for upcoming edition

News

Sanjeev Jotangia relates to Radheshyam: 'Like him, I am against all injustice'

Sports

IPL 2023: David Miller's 46 propels Gujarat Titans to 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals

News

Kerala film employees body trains its guns on actors

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US