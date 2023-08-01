scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Mrunal Thakur to celebrate 31st b’day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘VD13’

Mrunal Thakur will be having a working day on her 31st birthday on Tuesday

By Agency News Desk
Mrunal Thakur to celebrate 31st b'day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'VD13'
Mrunal Thakur to celebrate 31st b'day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'VD13'

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be having a working day on her 31st birthday on Tuesday and she will be celebrating it on the sets of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda. 

Not being able to celebrate with friends and family, the actress will be spending her birthday with the cast and crew of her telugu movie ‘VD13’ for which she is currently in Hyderabad shooting, commencement of which just started this week.

Mrunal said: “I usually keep my birthdays low key. Since we lead a very public life, it is important for me to spend certain special days with friends and family. But this time it’s going to be on the sets of ‘VD13’, with the amazing cast and crew members who I have just started working with.”

“We are currently shooting in Hyderabad and in the last year or so this place has become my second home, post having shot here extensively for ‘Sita Ramam’ and then ‘Hi Nanna’. I will surely have a small and intimate celebration later once I am home with my family post wrapping up my first schedule of the film,” she added.

Apart from this, she is also shooting for ‘Hi Nanna’, which also stars Telugu superstar Nani. It is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship.

In ‘VD13’, Mrunal is paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

The project marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam, which was a massive hit.

Mrunal will also be seen in the period drama ‘Pippa’, also starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan, which will see a release soon.

Mrunal began her acting career with the television soap operas ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’ (2012) and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ (2014-2016).

She made her Hindi film debut with ‘Love Sonia’ (2018), and gained recognition with the 2019 biographical films ‘Super 30’ and ‘Batla House’. She achieved the spotlight with the Telugu romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rekha hugs Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra’s house party
Next article
Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM: The film is experimental in all the right ways
This May Also Interest You
News

For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship

News

Life comes full circle for Raftaar as he makes acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'

Technology

Nintendo to launch next-gen console in 2024: Report

News

Cardi B mocked after microphone incident as her voice kept singing in background

Sports

Ashes 2023: Michael Vaughan believes Ben Stokes ‘will go down as England’s greatest ever captain’

News

Prabhas take fight to global mafia in 'Salaar: Part 1', exploring international boundaries

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja Bhatt ran the house in struggling days

News

Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way

News

Asit Kumarr Modi has started the casting for ‘Daya ben’ character

Sports

BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events

News

Will Matthew McConaughey swap Hollywood for a career in politics?

News

Why it took so long to come up with ‘Made In Heaven 2’, Reema Kagti reveals

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants get a moment of love as they meet their families

Health & Lifestyle

Ultrasound & MRI combo can detect prostate cancer faster: Study

News

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as paps say “oh ho best jodi’ with boyfriend Vijay Varma

Technology

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker appears on FCC filing, reveals new design

Sports

Ashes much like a heavyweight boxing fight, says England head coach Brendon McCullum

Technology

Reddit rolls out improved web experiences for logged-out users

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US