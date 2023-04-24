scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Papon to score music for Assamese film ‘Sati Sadhani’

Singer musician Papon, known for his soulful music and soothing voice 'Sati Sadhani' marks the first time he will be scoring the entire soundtrack of a film.

By Editorial Desk
Papon to score music for Assamese film 'Sati Sadhani'
Papon _ news agency pic

Ace singer and musician Papon, known for his soulful music and soothing voice has not only delivered numerous hit songs as a singer but has also composed music for independent singles. He has composed music for several independent projects, showcasing his expertise in composing for different genres. ‘Sati Sadhani’ marks the first time he will be scoring the entire soundtrack of a film.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Birangana Sati Sadhana Divas, a significant day in Assam’s history, which commemorates the death anniversary of legendary Chutia Dynasty Queen Birangana Sati Sadhani.

Papon took to social media to announce his first film, “I am thrilled to announce my first film as a music composer. Creating the entire score for ‘Sati Sadhani’ has been a fantastic experience. For me, music is about evoking emotions and making listeners fall in love with it. I am very excited for the audience to hear the music which we have put a lot of research into, in order to bring the flavour of the land to the world,” said Papon.

Papon’s credibility as a musician adds a promising factor to the upcoming film. His contribution to the Assamese music industry has been significant, with his music serving as a bridge between traditional and contemporary sounds.

‘Sati Sadhani’ which is directed by Biswajeet Bora. The film is a dramatic depiction set in Assam, based on the life story of Sati Sadhani, a renowned queen of the 16th-century Chutia dynasty. “Sati Sadhani” is set to release in both Hindi and Assamese languages.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Coach Priya P.V. promises fine show at AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers
Next article
Sara Ali Khan wraps up 'Murder Mubarak,' heads for 'Aye Watan Mere Watan'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is making the difference for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

Technology

Nokia joins Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Technology

Twitter adds more 'govt-funded' labels to global media, faces outcry

Fashion & Lifestyle

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello spotted holding hands after Coachella kiss

Review

Movie Review | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Limited by its wordplay

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as she poses with Varun Dhawan also twinning in black outfits at Citadel Premiere in London

Health & Lifestyle

New nanoparticle-based rapid test can detect mpox within minutes

Health & Lifestyle

Canberra becomes 1st jurisdiction in Australia to offer free abortions

Sports

Europa League: Sevilla beat Manchester United to roar into semifinals

News

Delhi HC restrains YouTube channels from sharing fake news on Big B's granddaughter Aaradhya

Health & Lifestyle

4th Covid death in Kolkata in 26 days

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll try to play a near-perfect game in our upcoming matches, says Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel

Technology

TTD identifies another fake website, case registered

Sports

Archery World Cup: New look Indian compound mixed team reaches final

Technology

Global PC shipments fall 30% in Q1 2023: Report

News

On World Earth Day, TV actors share their best ideas on saving nature

Health & Lifestyle

Primary schools closed for three days in Bihar's Muzaffarpur amid heat wave

News

'HRNHM': Damyanti offers Surili money to stay away from Shivendra

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US