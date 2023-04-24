scorecardresearch
Sivakarthikeyan’s fantasy entertainer ‘Ayalaan’ release announced

Makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s fantasy entertainer ‘Ayalaan’ have officially confirmed that the film will have its theatrical release on Diwali this year.

By Editorial Desk
Sivakarthikeyan's fantasy entertainer 'Ayalaan' release announced
Sivakarthikeyan with alien character in R Ravikumar's fantasy entertainer Ayalaan

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s fantasy entertainer ‘Ayalaan’, produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios, written and directed by R Ravikumar, has kept the fans excited from its time of announcement. Now KJR Studios’ Kotapadi J Rajesh has officially confirmed that the film will have its worldwide theatrical release on the festive occasion of Diwali this year.

KJR Studios gladly states, “We are excited to announce that our passion project – AYALAAN will have its worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada & Malayalam. We’ve poured our heart and soul into this film. Inspite of few roadblocks on the way, we are moving ahead in a manner that we are very happy with. After all these hurdles, we’re ecstatic to announce the release date of our movie.”

Adding more on the project, the production house quotes, “With Ayalaan, we did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a Pan-India movie. Hence we needed time to achieve perfection. It also gives us immense pleasure to let you know that ‘Ayalaan’ will be the first full-length live-action film in Indian Cinema to have over 4500+ VFX shots with the alien character playing a pivotal role throughout the movie. At this moment I’d like to thank Phantom FX, the company behind the CG of many Hollywood movies, for the exceptional CG work they’ve delivered for Ayalaan. We would also like to thank all the fans for your unwavering patience and support. We promise the wait will be worth it.”

Ayalaan is a fantasy entertainer, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead characters with A R Rahman composing the music. The film is produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios Kotapadi J Rajesh. Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Balasaravanan and many others are a part of the star cast.

The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah, while the editing is done by Ruben. The production design is by T Muthuraj, VFX by Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom FX. Dance choreography is done by choreographers like Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar and Sathish Kumar while the costumes are designed by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona.

With A R Rahman’s music, the lyrics are written by Vivek and Madhan Karky.

Pic. SourceSiva_Kartikeyan
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
