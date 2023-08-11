Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash feature on Filmfare Middle East cover

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most stylish and loved couple of television industry. Fans fondly call them TejRan. Karan recently shared a post on his Instagram and captioned, “Passion, power, love… Just some of the words that best describe B-Town’s most adorable couple – Presenting our August Cover Stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in their first ever Cover Story together!

Theirs is a love story that people just can’t get enough of and their crackling chemistry says it all! In a tell-all candid interview with our Editor, Aakanksha Naval-Shetye, the awesome duo talk work, share some intimate secrets and reveal their take on the big M word – marriage – that everyone’s keen to know about! Check out their fun candid chat in our Filmfare Middle East August Wellness Issue!

In the poster, Karan and Tejasswi are seen on the cover page of Filmfare Middle East. Karan is seen wearing black printed suit while Tejasswi is seen wearing white dress.