Pratik Sehajpal flaunts his white stylish look at Dahi Handi celebration along with Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui

Actor and model Pratik Sehajpal, who is seen in a cameo role in the investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’, has opened up about how he kept his character as edgy and as real as possible. Pratik has huge fan following and his fans are growing since his latest series Aakhri Sach.

Pratik spotted at Dahi Handi celebration along with Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. He is seen white tshirt and pants. Fans are seen waving at him. We are totally in awe of this starstruck man as his fans are growing day by day.

One user commented saying, ‘Wow the craze for our champ’ Another user wrote, ‘wow pratik bhai fire’ Fans wanted to see more of Pratik on screen.

His latest cameo in Aakhri Sach has impressed audience alot. ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series delves into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

‘Aakhri Sach’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.