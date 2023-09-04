scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Pratik Sehajpal flaunts his white stylish look at Dahi Handi celebration along with Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui

Actor and model Pratik Sehajpal, who is seen in a cameo role in the investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’,

By Shweta Ghadashi
Pratik Sehajpal flaunts his white stylish look at Dahi Handi celebration along with Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui pic courtesy instagram
Pratik Sehajpal flaunts his white stylish look at Dahi Handi celebration along with Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui pic courtesy instagram

Actor and model Pratik Sehajpal, who is seen in a cameo role in the investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’, has opened up about how he kept his character as edgy and as real as possible. Pratik has huge fan following and his fans are growing since his latest series Aakhri Sach.

Pratik spotted at Dahi Handi celebration along with Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. He is seen white tshirt and pants. Fans are seen waving at him. We are totally in awe of this starstruck man as his fans are growing day by day.

One user commented saying, ‘Wow the craze for our champ’ Another user wrote, ‘wow pratik bhai fire’ Fans wanted to see more of Pratik on screen.

His latest cameo in Aakhri Sach has impressed audience alot. ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series delves into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

‘Aakhri Sach’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Img. SourceViral Bhayani
8
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' led to self-discovery, helped assess my fears, says Daisy Shah
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan talks about son Aryan Khan to Sunny Deol at ‘Gadar 2’ success bash
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US