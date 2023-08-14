scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white outfits at her birthday party

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrated her 27th birthday surrounded by close friends.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrated her 27th birthday surrounded by close friends. The event took a heartwarming turn as Priyanka’s friends threw a surprise party that captured the attention of social media users.

Priyanka was seen wearing a white sparkling dress while Ankit was seen in white printed shirt and denim.

Rajiv Adatia shared pictures from the party and captioned, ‘Getting to this pic was a journey in it self!!@6_ankitgupta 13 years I’ve known you and if I say pose like Vogue you will say “Chai Peene Hai” and Pri @priyankachaharchoudhary you don’t have to be told!! Super Party tooooooooo much fun!!! It’s always so much fun with positive vibes and positivity around!! Hope you enjoyed your birthday Pri!! I know you must of because I was there! However keep rocking!!

4
Entertainment Today

