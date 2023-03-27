scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a vision in silver as she stuns in a thigh-high slit gown

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has established herself among the most-loved celebrities in the industry.

By Pooja Tiwari
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has established herself among the most-loved celebrities in the industry. She knows how to turn heads each time with her killer fashion sense. Priyanka is an ultimate stunner especially when it comes to rocking western attire.

Recently Priyanka is busy making red-carpet appearances. After Iconic Gold Awards, she attended OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023 last night (March 26). She looked gorgeous as always in a sleeveless thigh-slit silver gown and owned the red carpet with her style and confidence.

In the comment section, ‘Priyanka Ki Patlan’ is appreciating their idol for never disappointing fans with her looks and outfit. One user wrote, “She is looking like a Hollywood superstar”.

Miami Open: Alcaraz powers to the fourth round, to face Tommy Paul next
