A Spy Among Friends: A show based on friendship and betrayal

Adapted from the New York Times best-selling book, ‘A Spy Among Friends’ is a show that narrates the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The plot is rich in anecdotes and gives you a deep insight into the historical happenings of the 60s.

The show is based on actual events involving Russian spies infiltrating British security forces from the time of the emergence of Nazi Germany. It further takes the viewers all the way until the early 1960s, when the spies’ cover was blown and they fled the country.

A Spy Among Friends is bound to blow your mind. Let’s have a look at why you should not miss this show!

Unexpected Revelations

Nicholas Elliott is in grave shock when he learns the truth about his best friend Kim Philby. Kim’s interaction with the KGB and his recent defection to the USSR results in complications in their friendship. As a result of his pursuit of his friend and the actions, Nicholas finds himself in the crosshairs of MI5.

Violence

The investigative officer of MI5, Lily Thomas, uses her best possible ways to know the whereabouts of Kim Philby by forcing Nicholas Elliott to speak up using the hammer-and-tongs approach. This suffering leads to extreme trauma in Nicholas and angers him towards Kim.

An ultimate source of comfort!

Kim finds himself in a situation where his years’ worth of hard work goes for a toss, the image that he has had is completely changed, and people consider him a criminal. In such a crisis, he finds a way to be with himself by drinking a glass of vodka, which has now become the ultimate source of comfort.

Breaking point

During the entire season, viewers will witness certain moments where they will get an idea about the complicated friendship between Kim and Nicholas. One such saturation point is when Sir Roger Hollis questions Nicholas about the Beirut tapes. This is where things under wraps get unfolded.

