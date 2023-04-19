scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

A Spy Among Friends: A show based on friendship and betrayal

'A Spy Among Friends' is a show that narrates the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby.

By Editorial Desk
A Spy Among Friends: A show based on friendship and betrayal
A Spy Among Friends

Adapted from the New York Times best-selling book, ‘A Spy Among Friends’ is a show that narrates the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The plot is rich in anecdotes and gives you a deep insight into the historical happenings of the 60s.

The show is based on actual events involving Russian spies infiltrating British security forces from the time of the emergence of Nazi Germany. It further takes the viewers all the way until the early 1960s, when the spies’ cover was blown and they fled the country.

A Spy Among Friends is bound to blow your mind. Let’s have a look at why you should not miss this show!

Unexpected Revelations
Nicholas Elliott is in grave shock when he learns the truth about his best friend Kim Philby. Kim’s interaction with the KGB and his recent defection to the USSR results in complications in their friendship. As a result of his pursuit of his friend and the actions, Nicholas finds himself in the crosshairs of MI5.

Violence
The investigative officer of MI5, Lily Thomas, uses her best possible ways to know the whereabouts of Kim Philby by forcing Nicholas Elliott to speak up using the hammer-and-tongs approach. This suffering leads to extreme trauma in Nicholas and angers him towards Kim.

An ultimate source of comfort!
Kim finds himself in a situation where his years’ worth of hard work goes for a toss, the image that he has had is completely changed, and people consider him a criminal. In such a crisis, he finds a way to be with himself by drinking a glass of vodka, which has now become the ultimate source of comfort.

Breaking point
During the entire season, viewers will witness certain moments where they will get an idea about the complicated friendship between Kim and Nicholas. One such saturation point is when Sir Roger Hollis questions Nicholas about the Beirut tapes. This is where things under wraps get unfolded.

Tune in to Colors Infinity and witness this complicated relationship between two best friends Kim and Nicholas, Monday to Friday at 9 PM

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action entertainer titled ‘RUSLAAN’
Next article
Sara Ali Khan wraps up Delhi schedule of 'Murder Mubarak,' shares picture
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter will label 'hateful' tweets, make them less discoverable

Technology

India saw 88 bn payment transactions worth Rs 150 tn in 2022, UPI leads

Sports

CCI Classic Invitation Billiards: Advani, Sitwala to lead Indian challenge; all eyes on Gilchrist

News

'Jubilee' actor Alok Arora's has a personal connection with the Partition

News

Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan fifty, Surya 43 help Mumbai Indians overcome KKR by 5 wickets

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana to administer CorBEvax from April 19

News

Pratham Sharma on 'In Real Love': 'It is a very real-life situational show'

News

Jessica Chastain plays psychiatrist in audio series 'The Space Within'

Health & Lifestyle

Maha notches 1 K plus new Covid infections, 9 deaths

Sports

Freiburg edge Bremen in Bundesliga

News

XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut

Technology

SpaceX's next attempt to launch Starship likely on Thursday

News

Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg

Technology

YouTube announces new policies on eating disorder content

News

Aneri Vajani on role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa': It was fun to play a part that demanded subtly negative vibe

News

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US