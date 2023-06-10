scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Adaa Khan roped in to play a socially impactful role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

Actress Adaa Khan has joined the cast of 'Wagle Ki Duniya', where she will be seen playing the role of Sakhi Warge, a socially impactful character.

By Agency News Desk
Adaa Khan roped in to play a socially impactful role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'
Adaa Khan - journey _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Adaa Khan has joined the cast of ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, a slice-of-life family drama TV show, where she will be seen playing the role of Sakhi Warge. The character she is set to play is socially impactful.

Sakhi Warge is Sakhi Wagle’s (Chinmayee Salvi) friend from dance class. A happy young girl with dreams in her eyes, Sakhi Warge is extremely innocent and takes things as they are. However, while Sakhi’s innocence and acceptance of things can be seen as positive attributes, it also leaves her vulnerable to exploitation.

She is easily manipulated and deceived. Her character will prove to be one that resonates with viewers and her journey will empower women to raise their voice against any form of exploitation.

Adaa said: “I’ve always admired Wagle Ki Duniya as a show as it conveys a message and raises awareness on issues that people experience in their everyday life along with some very pertinent issues affecting women. All the characters in the show are extremely well defined, relatable and resonate with common people.”

“When they approached me to be part of the show, I instantly said yes. Life has brought me full circle as I started my career with them. I could also easily relate to the character of Sakhi Warge, a happy-go-lucky girl who sadly ends up trusting the wrong people and gets exploited in the bargain and was keen to take up the roll.”

‘Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ airs on Sony SAB.

Pic. Sourceadaakhann
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'
Next article
Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman to be featured on new album
This May Also Interest You
Sports

We are facing pressure to compromise, alleges protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik

Technology

LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives

News

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman to be featured on new album

News

Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'

Technology

Google patches new Chrome zero-day flaw used in exploit

Sports

WTC Final: Rahane can prolong his Test career by couple of years after gutsy knock, feels Ponting

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Lawrence: Wearing flats at Cannes ’23 was no ‘political statement’

Sports

'Will participate in Asian Games only when issues will be resolved': Wrestler Sakshi Malik

Sports

Winger Andy Polo to miss Peru friendlies due to injury

News

Hansal Mehta: Good stories are meant to allow room for inspection

Sports

WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe

News

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ heads to Sydney Film Festival

Technology

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat

News

Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘skinny white rat’ for starring as Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’

News

Roaring Excitement: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor announce Pre-Teaser tomorrow!

News

Amy Schumer blasts celebs for lying about their weight loss

Technology

Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests

News

With mehndi ceremony, Krishna Bhatt's wedding festivities take off

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US