Alisha Parveen on her ‘Udaariyaan’ role: My character is almost like my real-life nature

Alisha Parveen, who is part of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta-starrer ‘Udaariyaan’, said that she loves playing the role of Alia Randhawa.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Alisha Parveen, who is part of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta-starrer ‘Udaariyaan’, said that she loves playing the role of Alia Randhawa. The show is undergoing a time leap, and she said that her character will become even more interesting.

“My character is basically a girl with big dreams. She is a bubbly kind of girl with big dreams for which she can do anything but she is also madly in love with a guy. So, a major highlight of my character is that she is bubbly but ambitious,” she said.

Alisha added: “Nowadays, people want some twists and a good drama that is interesting. People get bored with the same repetitive thing if it continues for a long period of time. So here, a time leap plays an important role where many new changes come in the show.”

“People start expecting something new, something more interesting, so through leap, even the makers can execute a new idea or can show such more things that can bind a larger audience or give people more entertainment as compared to the previous one.”

How much does she relate to her character?

She said: “My character is almost the same as my real-life nature, except for a few things. So, I can connect to my character easily. The audience is loving my character. I got DMs on my Instagram for many WhatsApp messages I received in which they said they loved my character. I am getting a very good response from my audience and even from my closed ones. Everyone is appreciating my character and I really liked it.”

The show is being shot in Chandigarh.

“Chandigarh is a very nice city. I love staying in the north, though I miss my hometown very much, and I miss Mumbai too, but it’s amazing working here,” she said.

