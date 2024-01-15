HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s Ex Nazila shares her side of the story says, ‘It is unfair that her name is being dragged and she is not even there to defend herself’

Nazila posted a video where she said that people in the Bigg Boss house are speaking about her side of story on her behalf and she does not like it.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui’s personal life has been the highlight on the show. He is one of the strongest contestants and many loved the way his game was going on until Ayesha Khan entered.

Ayesha came in to expose him and accused him of two-timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. Munawar revealed that Nazila was the one who used to blackmail him and wanted to send his son to boarding school. Now, Nazila has finally shared a video speaking about her name being dragged on national television.

She posted a video where she said that people in the Bigg Boss house are speaking about her side of story on her behalf and she does not like it. She indirectly slammed Ayesha for speaking about her personal life. She did not take her name and said that when she shared her personal things with someone she was in a vulnerable state and did not expect that person to speak about it and make an issue about it on the show.

She added that it is unfair that her name is being dragged and she is not even there to defend herself. She further took a dig at Munawar blaming her. She said that she did not like being blamed and it is not true. She said that the same person was seen crying over the fact that the person will lose me.

