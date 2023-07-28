scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Daredevils team up as partners for a fearful ride on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Adding to the nail-biting drama, the stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13 will be presenting ‘Partners Week,'

By Agency News Desk
Daredevils team up as partners for a fearful ride on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Daredevils team up as partners for a fearful ride on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Adding to the nail-biting drama, the stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13 will be presenting ‘Partners Week,’ where contestants will face heart-stopping challenges in pairs, with one of them blindfolded.

The stakes will soar as contestants are paired up for a stunt called ‘Partner Horse Drag’, in which they will be tied together in a mud pit and get dragged by horses and a chariot. The sighted partner must guide their blindfolded teammate to hit the cones placed on the sides of the mud pit.

Right after, the fear of crocodiles takes centrestage in the next stunt called ‘Partner- Croc Transfer with Shock’ which will task contestants to pick up crocodiles with the help of their partners direction and place them in a pen.

In another nerve-wracking stunt called ‘Eye In The Sky’, one contestant will don special VR glasses that allow them to see through their partner’s view. The one with the glasses must guide the other as they balance themselves on the rig.

All these stunts will put the trust and communication between contestants to the test like never before.

The terror of the ‘Red Fanda’ also returns as the contestants face daunting challenges one after another. First up, is the heart-pounding ‘Think Tank’ stunt in which one person will be suspended above a tub of water like a tea bag, while the other person will stand outside with shuffled puzzle pieces.

The suspended contestant must take a dive in the water to see the complete picture of the puzzle, then come back out and verbally guide the other person to assemble the puzzle correctly.

In the next challenge titled ‘Ledge Piggyback’ stunt, two daredevils must walk on a narrow rig, while the other person stands on their partner’s shoulders. Concluding the episode on a spine-chilling note, the final stunt of the week called ‘Water Wheel’ will task the contestants to collect flags placed inside a rotating ball submerged in water.

Amid all the stunts, fun moments and laughter, the fear of elimination will tower over the contestants.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the jungle-themed season promises to be thrilling as the intensity will escalate, when 12 daredevils pass this perilous ‘fanda’ among themselves until only one remains standing.

The episode will air this weekend on Colors.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
(IANS Review) 'Rocky Aur Rani…' captures hearts when it's not inducing eye rolls (IANS Rating: ***1/2)
Next article
Shilpa Shetty calls Nagaland’s ‘Mahila Band’ 'perfect representation of India'
This May Also Interest You
News

Cardi B rubbishes rumour that public feud with Offset was promotional stunt for new single 'Jealousy'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are currently vacationing in Argentina

News

For Simu Liu, fellow Ken from ‘Barbie’, Ryan Gosling is 'the best human in every way'

Sports

You have to sit outside because of situation: Kuldeep Yadav on irregular selection despite performing well

News

Shilpa Shetty calls Nagaland’s ‘Mahila Band’ 'perfect representation of India'

News

(IANS Review) 'Rocky Aur Rani…' captures hearts when it's not inducing eye rolls (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Technology

Intel plans to integrate AI across all platforms it builds

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the season; Satwik-Chirag crash out

Technology

Postpartum depression pill safe & effective: Study

News

Randy Meisner, co-founder of The Eagles passes away at 77

Technology

Bluesky replacing 'What's Hot' feed with 'Discover'

News

Saba Azad is on a vacay with Hrithik Roshan in Argentina; calls him ‘hippo heart’

News

Primetime Emmys likely to be pushed out of September

News

Madonna blows a kiss, feels like 'the luckiest star' after health battle

Sports

Ashes 2023: England sweat on fitness of injured all-rounder Moeen Ali in fifth Test

Sports

Women's World Cup: South Africa squander two-goal lead, held 2-2 by Argentina

Sports

UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv down Petrocub Hincesti; Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Penevezys in qualifiers

Technology

Call of Duty players being infected with self-spreading malware

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US