Genre of 'Shaitani Rasmein' is novel, refreshing: Vibhav Roy

Actor Vibhav Roy, who will be seen in the upcoming wedding fantasy thriller ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ has called the concept of the show novel and refreshing and shared that his character is substantial and multi-dimensional.

Vibhav is known for his work in ‘Doli Armaano Ki’, ‘Gustakh Dil’, ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ and others.

Delving into the complexity of his character in ‘Shaitani Rasmein’, Vibhav expressed his enthusiasm for portraying a role that breaks away from the conventional male television lead archetype.

“I am genuinely thrilled with the character that has come my way. It’s not the typical good guy often seen in male television lead roles. He possesses intriguing shades of grey, making it a fascinating character to play and, hopefully, watch too,” Vibhav said.

“Under the guidance of our director and producer, Nikhil Sinha, the layering and nuances added to the character have made the creative process both stimulating and, fingers crossed, rewarding,” said the 35-year-old actor.

Opening up on the reasons behind choosing this role, Vibhav said: “There were several factors that drew me to this character. Firstly, the genre being a romantic thriller with a touch of the supernatural is novel and refreshing. The character is substantial and multi-dimensional, offering me a lot to explore and discover along the way.”

Describing the intricacies of his character’s dilemma, Vibhav elaborated: “My character is torn between love and family. He realizes that both parties–my wife and family–have equally strong yet conflicting agendas, adding complexity and drama to his life. This is the juncture where the real fun begins for an artist, and hopefully, it translates into compelling entertainment for the audience.”

The prospect of working with Nikhil was a decisive factor for Vibhav.

“The opportunity to collaborate with Nikhil was a no-brainer. I’ve always had a wonderful equation with the Star family, and returning feels like coming back home,” he added.

‘Shaitani Rasmein’ will soon premiere on Star Bharat.